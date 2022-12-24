Eagles vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) are back on the road in Week 16 and will face off against the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on Christmas Eve afternoon with the NFC East title on the line.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Thursday that Gardner Minshew will be QB1 in this division rivalry game, with Jalen Hurts still sidelined with a shoulder sprain to his throwing arm. Still, with the team being as dynamic as they have been this season, Minshew has had 25 snaps in garbage time through three games. Sirianni has also spoke at lengths about the developmental periods they’ve installed at practice to give guys like Minshew meaningful reps throughout the season.

Hurts may not be on the field on Saturday, but the other Pro Bowl offensive players will be, plus they’ll get Dallas Goedert back in the fold. They’ll have more than enough weapons to still make it a challenging afternoon for the Cowboys defense.

The Eagles defense has been playing lights out lately and currently lead the league with 55 sacks. Haason Reddick has a team-high of 12 sacks this season, plus Javon Hargrave has 10. If Josh Sweat (9.5) and Brandon Graham (8.5) can get to the quarterback just a few more times this season, it’ll be the first time in NFL history that a team has four players with double digit sacks. The group is sure to be fired up against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense on Saturday, and hopefully pressure the QB all game.

The run defense has been so successful in part because the secondary has also been playing really well. With Darius Slay and James Bradberry in coverage, quarterbacks have had to hold onto the ball just a bit longer than normal, giving the guys up front enough time to break through the line.

This team has already set so many franchise and NFL records, not to mention the personal career-highs of multiple players, so it’ll be fun to see what they’re able to do against Dallas, and whether they’re able to lock up the NFC East title this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, December 24, 2022

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: FOX (Nationally televised)

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Referee: Alex Kemp (Eagles are 3-2 in 5 games as field judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 158 (PHI), 82 (DAL) | XM: 381 (PHI), 227 (DAL)

Online Streaming

Sling TV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

The Eagles are underdogs on the road in Week 16.

Philadelphia Eagles: +4.5 (+170)

Dallas Cowboys: -4.5 (-200)

Over/under: 46.5

History Lesson

The Cowboys lead the all-time series, 69-54, and have won three of the four most recent meetings. The Eagles did beat Dallas earlier this season, but that was with Cooper Rush at quarterback and in Philly, 26-17. The last time they played in Dallas was at the beginning of the 2021 season — Sirianni’s first few games as a head coach —, with the Cowboys winning 41-21.

Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 7 - BYE WEEK

Week 8 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Week 10 - vs Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 12 - vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (TBD)