Festivus bowl game prospects to watch

Another day of Bowl Season! Despite some players sitting out and getting an early start on NFL draft preparation, there is still plenty of future pro-talent out on every field. Here are some names to watch. (All listed times are EST.)

Independence Bowl, 4 PM on ESPN

Nathaniel Dell, Wide Receiver, Houston: Nathaniel Dell has caught 193 passes over the last two seasons, 27 of those catches going for touchdowns. He is a shifty, fast receiver with nice hands and surprising toughness for a guy of his stature (5’9”, 165 pounds). Dell’s appeal in the NFL might purely be as a gadget player, but his big play ability is worth tuning in for in his last college game.

Eric Garror, Cornerback, ULL: Eric Garror has been a steady presence in the Ragin’ Cajun secondary over his whole college career. He is an athletic, smart cornerback with decent ball skills. Where he stands out most, however, is as a kick returner. Garror has three return touchdowns in his college career and that very well could be his ticket to making an impact in the NFL.

Gasparilla Bowl, 7:30 PM on ESPN