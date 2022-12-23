Festivus bowl game prospects to watch

Another day of Bowl Season! Despite some players sitting out and getting an early start on NFL draft preparation, there is still plenty of future pro-talent out on every field. Here are some names to watch. (All listed times are EST.)
Independence Bowl, 4 PM on ESPN
- Nathaniel Dell, Wide Receiver, Houston: Nathaniel Dell has caught 193 passes over the last two seasons, 27 of those catches going for touchdowns. He is a shifty, fast receiver with nice hands and surprising toughness for a guy of his stature (5’9”, 165 pounds). Dell’s appeal in the NFL might purely be as a gadget player, but his big play ability is worth tuning in for in his last college game.
- Eric Garror, Cornerback, ULL: Eric Garror has been a steady presence in the Ragin’ Cajun secondary over his whole college career. He is an athletic, smart cornerback with decent ball skills. Where he stands out most, however, is as a kick returner. Garror has three return touchdowns in his college career and that very well could be his ticket to making an impact in the NFL.
Gasparilla Bowl, 7:30 PM on ESPN
- Sam Hartman, Quarterback, Wake Forest: Sam Hartman is on the brink of various conference records as a passer as he inches towards 13,000 career passing yards and has 124 total touchdowns. The Demon Deacons signal caller has one more shot to put himself in ACC history books and leave one last good impression on NFL scouts against an SEC team. Hartman doesn’t have elite tools as a passer, but he is a poised and accurate passer who isn’t afraid to fire down the field. Missouri’s defense might be sitting a lot of players, but it is still a fine final test for the storied quarterback.
- AT Perry, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest: A big beneficiary of Sam Hartman’s success over the last two seasons is his talented receiver, AT Perry. At 6’5” and over 200 pounds, Perry has the frame to manhandle cornerbacks and be open, even when he’s not. Perry is a good athlete for his size and should draw some serious attention in this game against a young Missouri secondary. AT Perry has caught over 140 passes since the start of last year, scoring 26 times in the process. He will be going for his second straight 1,000 yard season today and should close out his college career on a high note.
