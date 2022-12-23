Eagles and Cowboys announce news ahead of Saturday’s game

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys both announced some news on Friday afternoon ahead of the Week 16 game at AT&T Stadium.

An overview:

The Eagles placed TE Tyree Jackson on injured reserve.

The Eagles signed LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Eagles temporarily elevated P Brett Kern from the practice squad.

The Eagles upgraded WR Zach Pascal from questionable to no game status on the injury report.

The Cowboys downgraded DE Sam Williams to out on the injury report.

The Cowboys temporarily elevated CB Mackensie Alexander and C Brock Hoffman from the practice squad.

Let’s sort through these transactions on a player-by-player basis.

TYREE JACKSON

Jackson was listed as questionable to play due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before sitting out on Thursday.

Jackson’s injury comes as a convenient time for the Eagles since he just became more expendable with the team activating Dallas Goedert from injured reserve. Jackson was previously serving as the third tight end behind Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra. He was set to be TE4 upon Goedert’s return.

By going to IR, Jackson is ineligible to play in the Eagles’ next four games. He can return following Philly’s first playoff matchup at the very soonest. But he will likely remain on IR unless the team really needs more tight end depth.

Jackson began the 2022 campaign on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list after suffering an ACL injury in Week 18 last season. The Eagles activated him to play in Week 11, which was the first game the team played without Goedert this year.

Jackson played a total of 34 offensive snaps and 23 special teams snaps over the past five weeks. He did not log a target.

CHRISTIAN ELLISS

Jackson going to IR opened up a spot for Elliss on the roster. Having temporarily elevated him the past three weeks, the Eagles couldn’t use that maneuver again without exposing him to the waiver process.

Elliss has been a nice addition to the special teams unit since the Eagles have been using him there. He actually ranks tied for third on the roster in special teams tackles despite only playing in a few games. He’s earned his roster spot. In addition to providing ST value, Elliss gives the Eagles more depth at linebacker.

BRETT KERN

With Arryn Siposs on injured reserve, the Eagles are rolling with Brett Kern as their punter. The veteran did OK in his debut last week, logging two punts for 90 yards. Of course, he was dealing with very cold and windy conditions.

The Eagles can temporarily elevate Kern for one more game this season before exposing him to the waiver process. And so they’ll probably sign him to the roster after their Week 17 game.

ZACH PASCAL

Pascal didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday due to a concussion. He was upgraded to limited on Thursday and ruled questionable to play. With the removal of his game status, the Eagles’ fourth wide receiver will be ready to play in Dallas.

SAM WILLIAMS

The Cowboys’ rookie second-round pick was in a car accident on Thursday. He seems to be doing relatively OK, thankfully, but he was ruled out due to a concussion and neck strain.

Williams has played the third-most snaps of any Dallas defensive end this season. He ranks sixth on the team in sacks and tied for third on the roster in TFLs. Williams also normally plays on special teams.

Williams’ absence comes at a time when starter Dorance Armstrong is ruled questionable to play. Armstrong figures to suit up since he’s following a similar path to last week when he played ... but his snap count and impact was low. Point being, the Cowboys aren’t in a great position with less depth to spell Armstrong.

MACKENSIE ALEXANDER and BROCK HOFFMAN

Alexander was promoted in part because the Cowboys are looking thin at cornerback.