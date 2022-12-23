A Philly Special Christmas is now streaming just in time for the holidays

If you missed out on copping a vinyl edition of A Philly Special Christmas, and judging by how quickly they sold out you probably did, the album is now streaming on Spotify just in time for your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations! The seven-song album featuring Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata has been the talk of the town since it was released.

A Philly Special Christmas album is officially out, Merry Christmas and happy holidays to everyone!! https://t.co/5lMzCOWhEi — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) December 23, 2022

The album features guest spots from Philadelphia vocal talents like Lady Alma and men’s choir The Silver Ages while also getting The Voice of the Eagles, Merrill Reese, to recite “The Night Before Christmas” in his signature baritone. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, “the album was backed by well known musicians, including Charlie Hall, the drummer for the Philly rock band the War on Drugs, who produced the seven-song LP.”

I am no expert on singing talent, but if you didn’t know the three guys singing on the first song were football players you would assume that they were actually musicians. They sound great and everything is professionally done. There is even a mini-documentary about the process of making the album, if you’re so inclined.

The money raised by the sale of the album is benefiting the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center which is “a private non-profit agency that specializes in delivering behavioral health services to Philadelphia’s children and their families.” Former Eagles pass rusher Connor Barwin, who is also an executive producer of the album, told the Inquirer that their goal was to raise $30,000 for Philly charities.

Well...due to the INSANE demand for the album, they have already raised a quarter of a million dollars with more to come as they continue to press the green vinyl albums for Eagles fans all over the world.

I think as we close in on Christmas, and the biggest game of the season, it is important to heed the words of Kelce, Johnson, and Mailata:

This record was born out of friendship and a love of Philadelphia. We wanted to create something special that would bring people together during the holidays. May you listen to this record with your family and friends, and feel the same joy and happiness we felt making it. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

The only way that could’ve been better is if they added “Dallas Sucks” at the end.

[BLG Note: I’m a big fan of the final track. Excellent.]