Share All sharing options for: What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Bear Down Edition

WHAT’S GOING ON BLEEDING GREEN NATION?!

Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Bears put up a hell of a fight. Numerous Bears went down with injury and the game was still competitive. It wasn’t enough to take down the MVP though. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles moved to 13-1 for the season after winning 25-20. But at what cost?

I didn’t make a section, or a gif, about Hurts’ injury. No need to dwell on it really. He’ll be back before regular season ends if need be, and I have full faith Minshew can beat the Saints to secure our #1 seed. Beating Dallas... not so much. Maybe that is the Negadelphian in me.

That’s enough talking about Dallas though, not like anything interesting happen to them to talk about this week anyway. We’re here for something else.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE EAGLES: The Doink Strikes Back Edition

MVP TO SMITTY!!!

Hurts Throws a Rare Pick

Jake Elliot Application Post (3-0)

FUUMMMBBBBB.... damn it

I hate literally everything about this...

Bears Touchdown BUT MISS THE XP! (3-6)

Salt In The Wound

LOL WHAT IS THIS PUNT?!

Bears Defense Forgets to Defense (10-6)

GREAT SCOTT!!!!

No Stop Snek (17-6)

Turnovers... Turnovers Everywhere

Bears Score Again (17-13)

SOMEONE GET MACVICTA A GODS DAMN TV

Jakey... No Makey?

AJ BROWN IS A CHEAT CODE

I mean if they can’t stop it... (23-16)

...Keep Doing It (25-16)

VICTORY SCHREECH (The Bears definitely didn’t score again...)

There you have it ladies and gents. Believe it or not I did have to cut out most of Phoenix’s breakdown. Still, people have been asking for the Debbie Downer of the Week again so:

Poll Debbie Downer Of The Week: JASON KELCE

insaneeaglesfanatic

JonnyNight

bdawk4ever (Rent Free Edition)

Phoenix vote view results 7% JASON KELCE (2 votes)

0% insaneeaglesfanatic (0 votes)

3% JonnyNight (1 vote)

23% bdawk4ever (Rent Free Edition) (6 votes)

65% Phoenix (17 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

Glad I got to do one more before Christmas, but I am skeptical of next week. So until then Merry Christmas, Go Birds, and as always: