Eagles rookie storylines entering the Cowboys game

The Eagles enter Dallas on Christmas Eve on the brink of clinching the top seed in the NFC playoff picture. While all eyes are on Gardner Minshew performing in the spotlight with Jalen Hurts out, some attention should be paid to how the rookies play in a high-stakes game.

How much noise can Jordan Davis make?

No matter how the Eagles offense plays, this game will be won or lost when the defense is on the field. The Cowboys offense has as much explosive potential as any unit in the league, passing or running the ball. It will be a tall task to keep Dallas at bay and Jordan Davis will be a key cog in that effort. Dallas wants to set the tone at the line of scrimmage and Davis’ play will partially determine how well they are able to do that.

How much Reed Blankenship do we see?

Reed Blankenship will be returning on Saturday after missing one game with a knee injury. The undrafted rookie safety has played well in limited time and should be a welcomed addition back. How much the Eagles decide to play him will show how much faith they have in his health.

How is Grant Calcaterra’s role impacted by Dallas Goedert’s return?

Lucky for the Eagles, Dallas Goedert is back in the fold after missing a few weeks with injury. The Eagles tight end group sorely missed him, failing to make much of an impact in the passing game in his absence. With Goedert back, rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra might still see the field as the number two tight end. He proved he can make a difference as a blocker and has shown a bit more potential catching the football than Jack Stoll or Tyree Jackson. The Dallas game will be a good chance to see what the coaching staff thinks of Calcaterra’s position in a healthy tight end chart.