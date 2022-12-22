Eagles-Cowboys Final Injury Report: Jalen Hurts officially ruled out

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles ruled two players OUT: Jalen Hurts and Tyree Jackson.

No surprise here. Hurts didn’t practice this week and Nick Sirianni announced Gardner Minshew will be starting on Thursday morning. One would hope these reports about Minshew looking good in practice translate to him having a big game in Dallas. Minshew has much to gain in terms of raising his profile ahead of becoming a free agent this offseason. Ian Book will be active for the first time this season as Minshew’s backup.

If the Eagles are able to pull off the upset, we might not see Hurts play again in the regular season. If the Eagles lose, we may see Hurts return as soon as next week’s game against the New Orleans Saints. We’ll see.

Jackson was listed as limited in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before being downgraded to not practicing on Thursday. The Eagles could very well open a roster spot by putting him on IR. They don’t really need Jackson as a fourth tight end on the roster right now when they could fill his spot by promoting special teams contributor/backup linebacker Christian Elliss from the practice squad.

The Eagles ruled one player QUESTIONABLE: Zach Pascal.

Pascal was upgraded to limited on Thursday after not practicing on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Eagles’ fourth wide receiver must pass through the NFL’s mandatory concussion protocol before being cleared to play. Seems like there’s a chance he’ll be ready but it’s not a certainty.

Just a reminder that Dallas Goedert was activated from injured reserve earlier this week.

He’s set to play his first game since Week 10. Goedert was not listed on the injury report at all this week; it seems like he’s ready to resume his large role in the offense.

Reed Blankenship is listed without a game status after missing last week’s game. He’s good to go. K’Von Wallace is also ready to play.

The Eagles will use at least one of their two temporary practice squad elevations on Brett Kern to be their punter for this game. It remains to be seen if they’ll use the second one. Bumping Anthony Harris up for more safety depth is an option for them.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

OUT

QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)

TE Tyree Jackson (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Zach Pascal (concussion)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

DE Derek Barnett

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

P Arryn Siposs

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

DE Robert Quinn

Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. CJGJ is recovering from a lacerated kidney and is eligible to return in Week 17 at the earliest. Siposs will miss at least the rest of the regular season due to suffering an ankle injruy. Tuipulotu is out for the year due to the nature of his knee injury. Quinn is dealing with a knee injury and is eligible to return in Week 18 at the earliest.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

T/G Brett Toth

The Eagles have yet to activate Toth’s 21-day practice window.

DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Micah Parsons returned to practice after missing two days in a row due to illness. He’s going to be ready to play.

The rest of the Cowboys’ injury report is to be determined. Check back for updates.

...

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Devante Bond

CB Anthony Brown

TE Ian Bunting

RB Rico Dowdle

OG Matt Farniok

WR Simi Fehoko

DT Johnathan Hankins

LB Devin Harper

CB Jourdan Lewis

LS Jake McQuaide

OT Terence Steele

OT Matt Waletzko

The following Cowboys starters are on injured reserve: outside cornerback Anthony Brown, slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis, right tackle Terence Steele, and run-stopping defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.