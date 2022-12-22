 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 16 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Our Week 16 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 15, I’m still on top ... and now with a five-game lead over second place. Good chance I’m going to be the regular season winner for the second year in a row. Of course, we’ll still be picking through the entire playoffs. The BGN Community is still tied for fourth place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, almost everyone is board with the Birds pulling off the upset with Gardner Minshew leading the way.

BGN Community Week 15 record: 11-5

BGN Community record: 131-91-2

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 79%
    Jaguars
    (137 votes)
  • 20%
    Jets
    (36 votes)
173 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 16%
    Falcons
    (27 votes)
  • 83%
    Ravens
    (140 votes)
167 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 95%
    Bills
    (159 votes)
  • 4%
    Bears
    (8 votes)
167 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 92%
    Bengals
    (157 votes)
  • 7%
    Patriots
    (12 votes)
169 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 93%
    Lions
    (162 votes)
  • 6%
    Panthers
    (11 votes)
173 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 28%
    Texans
    (48 votes)
  • 71%
    Titans
    (118 votes)
166 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 14%
    Saints
    (25 votes)
  • 85%
    Browns
    (142 votes)
167 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 38%
    Giants
    (64 votes)
  • 61%
    Vikings
    (103 votes)
167 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 7%
    Seahawks
    (12 votes)
  • 92%
    Chiefs
    (152 votes)
164 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 17%
    Commanders
    (29 votes)
  • 82%
    49ers
    (138 votes)
167 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 83%
    Eagles
    (159 votes)
  • 16%
    Cowboys
    (32 votes)
191 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 45%
    Raiders
    (74 votes)
  • 54%
    Steelers
    (90 votes)
164 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 19%
    Packers
    (31 votes)
  • 80%
    Dolphins
    (131 votes)
162 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 54%
    Broncos
    (88 votes)
  • 45%
    Rams
    (74 votes)
162 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 90%
    Buccaneers
    (146 votes)
  • 9%
    Cardinals
    (16 votes)
162 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 16?

view results
  • 80%
    Chargers
    (126 votes)
  • 19%
    Colts
    (31 votes)
157 votes total Vote Now

