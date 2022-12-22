NFL Week 16 Game Picks

Our Week 16 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 15, I’m still on top ... and now with a five-game lead over second place. Good chance I’m going to be the regular season winner for the second year in a row. Of course, we’ll still be picking through the entire playoffs. The BGN Community is still tied for fourth place.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, almost everyone is board with the Birds pulling off the upset with Gardner Minshew leading the way.
BGN Community Week 15 record: 11-5
BGN Community record: 131-91-2
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
79%
Jaguars
-
20%
Jets
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
16%
Falcons
-
83%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
95%
Bills
-
4%
Bears
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
92%
Bengals
-
7%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
93%
Lions
-
6%
Panthers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
28%
Texans
-
71%
Titans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
14%
Saints
-
85%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
38%
Giants
-
61%
Vikings
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
7%
Seahawks
-
92%
Chiefs
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
17%
Commanders
-
82%
49ers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
83%
Eagles
-
16%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
45%
Raiders
-
54%
Steelers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
19%
Packers
-
80%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
54%
Broncos
-
45%
Rams
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
90%
Buccaneers
-
9%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 16?
-
80%
Chargers
-
19%
Colts
Loading comments...