Nick Sirianni confirmed Gardner Minshew will be the Eagles’ starting QB against the Cowboys

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Thursday and addressed the QB situation for this week’s game against the Cowboys. With Jalen Hurts still rehabbing a shoulder sprain to his throwing arm, it looks like they will lean on backup Gardner Minshew to clinch the NFC East division.

“It’s looking like it’s going to be Gardner [Minshew]. Jalen [Hurts] did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go, and just, at the end of the day, he’s not going to be able to do it. And, man, he tried like crazy, and I know he still wants to go.”

Sirianni went on to say that Jalen Hurts is the toughest player he’s ever been around, and called what the QB was able to do even after suffering the injury, was “remarkable.”

“But, we just felt like it was the best thing if he didn’t play this week. His body’s just not there yet. Gardner will be our guy, and Gardner will be ready. Gardner worked his butt off for this opportunity against a really good football team. Had a great practice yesterday.”

The head coach wouldn’t say whether he thinks Hurts would be available, if needed, in Week 17 against the Saints, noting that they are taking things one day at a time and one game at a time. He later acknowledged that Hurts was disappointed when they told him he wouldn’t play on Sunday against the Cowboys, but Sirianni said that they have to do what’s best to keep him safe, knowing he’d play through anything.

Minshew missed Tuesday’s practice, but was excused to travel to speak at Coach Leach’s funeral. Sirianni explained that there’s was plenty of communication with him throughout the day, while still giving him the time he needed to honor his coach, but they were able to record Zoom meeting, FaceTime when needed, and send him clips to review.

On having 8 players named to the Pro Bowl

“Anytime guys get recognized, I think that’s awesome, because it’s a great feeling as a coach, it’s a great feeling as a team that you’re able to tell the guys that they were recognized by their peers, by the fans for the job that they’ve done.”

Sirianni went on to explain that he enjoys celebrating his players, whether it’s Pro Bowl, All Pro, Player of the Week, or Player of the Month. As a team, the recognize a Play of the Game each week and give the players a picture of the play, and even something like that, he likes to be the one to hand that to the guy. The head coach said that even things like touchdown and interceptions, or new contracts — celebrating his players as a coach is always fun.