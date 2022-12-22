Thursday Night Football: Jaguars vs. Jets

Week 16 will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) on the road against the New York Jets (7-7).
The Jaguars actually lead the all-time series between these two teams, and have won two of the three most recent meetings. The last time they faced off, however, the Jets got a home win 26-21 almost exactly a year ago.
Jacksonville is coming off an overtime stunner over the Cowboys, 40-34, and the Jets just narrowly missed their chance to beat the Lions, 17-20. Two teams that are historically not very good, could actually put on a pretty good show Thursday night.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022
Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (JAX), 83 (NYJ), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (JAX), 225 (NYJ)
Online Streaming
Odds
Jacksonville Jaguars: +2.5 (+110)
New York Jets: -2.5 (-130)
Over/Under: 36.5
BLG pick: Jaguars +2.5
