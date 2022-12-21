Pro Bowl snubs? The Eagles have several

The NFL announced the Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday night and the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a league-best 13-1 record, lead the league with eight selections to the annual all-star game. The Birds also had nine players listed as Pro Bowl alternates but...let’s be serious, we know some of them should’ve made the real roster too. Now, I’m sure we all hope that none of the Eagles will be playing in the Pro Bowl Games due to a different, more important, engagement in February, but righteous anger waits for no Super Bowl!

The first, and most obvious, snub for Philadelphia is star defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. He was the leading fan vote-getter at DT in the NFC, and of the three Eagles that led their position with fan voting (QB Jalen Hurts, C Jason Kelce), he was the only one not to make the team.

In fact, the other three defensive linemen to lead in fan voting (DE Myles Garrett, DE Nick Bosa, and DT Quinnen Williams) all made the team too. What the hell did Hargrave do to the players and coaches to not earn the Pro Bowl nod?!?

My boy got 10 sacks an didn’t make it ‍♂️ @Jay_MostWanted — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 22, 2022

On the season, Hargrave has 49 tackles (30 solo), nine tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. His sack total is tied for No. 12 in the league and is the top number for an NFC defensive tackle. He was a Pro Bowler last season and, by just about every possible metric, he is having a better season this year.

The Eagles had three offensive linemen make the Pro Bowl, but you could make a pretty good argument that Isaac Seumalo should make it 80% of the starting o-line in Las Vegas. He’s a road grader when the Birds run the ball and he has helped keep Hurts clean on passing plays too. He may be a victim of playing on TOO GOOD of an offensive line and someone had to be left out.

Both Hargrave and Seumalo are Pro Bowl alternates, so they could pretty easily find their way onto the full roster, but one player who wasn’t even named an alternate is T.J. Edwards. The fourth year inside linebacker is having a monster season and it feels like nobody has even noticed!

TJ Edwards in 2022:



- 58.8% completion allowed (1st)

- 67.9 passer rating allowed (1st)

- 6 pass breakups (1st)

- 0 TDs allowed

- 31.8% pass rush win rate (2nd)

- 84.9 overall grade (3rd)



Elite.#Eagles #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/KeLphgzUKd — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) December 15, 2022

Edwards has 124 tackles (73 solo), eight tackles for loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery, and seven passes defended this season. He is tied for No. 8 in the NFL in total tackles and only three linebackers have more passes defended than he does.

With 17 players earning some form of Pro Bowl honors for Philadelphia this year, I suppose that one deserving player missing out is reasonable, but that doesn’t mean I won’t yell about it on the internet.