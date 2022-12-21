8 Eagles players selected for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Eight! The NFL announced their roster for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and eight players from the Philadelphia Eagles made the final cut: A.J. Brown, Landon Dickerson, Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Haason Reddick, Miles Sanders, and Darius Slay.

At 13-1, it’s no surprise that this Eagles team would have eight players named to the 2022 Pro Bowl Games. This is the first Pro Bowl for Dickerson, Hurts, Reddick, and Sanders, but the others have all earned the honor several times before.

A.J. Brown — Wide Receiver — 2nd Pro Bowl (2020)

Landon Dickerson — Guard — 1st Pro Bowl

Jalen Hurts — Quarterback — 1st Pro Bowl

Lane Johnson — Offensive Tackle — 4th Pro Bowl (2017, 2018, 2019)

Jason Kelce — Center — 6th Pro Bowl (2014, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Haason Reddick — Linebacker — 1st Pro Bowl

Miles Sanders — Running Back — 1st Pro Bowl

Darius Slay — Cornerback — 5th Pro Bowl (2017. 2018, 2019, 2021)

Given the number of personal, franchise, and NFL records that this team has broken so far this season, you could argue there are a few snubs, but there were also NINE Pro Bowl alternates named.

Rick Lovato — Long Snapper — (2019 Pro Bowl)

Isaac Seumalo — Guard

Javon Hargrave — Defensive Tackle — (2021 Pro Bowl)

Brandon Graham — Defensive End — (2020 Pro Bowl)

Fletcher Cox — Defensive Tackle — (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Pro Bowls)

James Bradberry — Cornerback — (2020 Pro Bowl)

DeVonta Smith — Wide Receiver

Jordan Mailata — Offensive Tackle

Josh Sweat — Defensive End — (2020 Pro Bowl)

That means that between the Pro Bowl roster and the alternates, the ENTIRE offensive line earned recognition, and altogether, 17 Eagles earned Pro Bowl honors — and it shows every week on the field. But with a playoff berth already clinched and a pretty clean route to win the NFC East, none of them are looking to participate in this year’s event — which is now a week of fun competitions capped off with a flag football game.