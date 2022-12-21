Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Hurts misses practice

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Note that today marked the first real practice the team held this week since Tuesday’s session was a walkthrough.

Two players DID NOT PARTICIPATE in practice: Jalen Hurts and Zach Pascal.

Hurts is on track to miss this week’s game after being listed under DNP two days in a row. The Eagles typically don’t play players who miss multiple practices leading up to game day. The guess here is the Eagles will rule Hurts questionable on the final injury report that they issue on Thursday. And not because he’s going to play but because they want to keep up the appearance that he might. More likely than not, it’s going to be Gardner Minshew who starts under center as the Eagles try to clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over Dallas. Minshew took the first team reps upon returning to Philly after missing Tuesday’s walkthrough while attending Mike Leach’s memorial service.

Pascal was listed under DNP for the second day in a row. The Eagles’ fourth wide receiver was seen doing some work on a side field, so that’s a positive sign relative to him being absent entirely. But he appears to be in jeopardy of missing this week’s game. He must pass through the concussion protocol before being cleared to play.

One player was listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION due to non-rest reasons: Tyree Jackson.

Jackson was listed as limited for the second day in a row. He’s probably on track to be a healthy scratch even if he’s ready to play, though, since it’s not like the Eagles need four tight ends. Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra are all ahead of him on the depth chart. It also possible they put Jackson on IR to open up a roster spot for Christian Elliss, who can no longer be temporarily elevated from the practice squad without being exposed to waivers.

Two players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Reed Blankenship and K’Von Wallace.

Blankenship was full go for the second day in a row. He’ll start at safety after missing Week 15 due to a knee injury.

Wallace was upgraded to full after being listed under DNP on Tuesday. He figures to go back to being the top backup behind Blankenship and Marcus Epps. It looks like the Eagles won’t need to temporarily elevate Anthony Harris from the practice squad, although they could to add even more safety depth.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)

WR Zach Pascal (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OG Landon Dickerson (rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

TE Tyree Jackson (knee)

OT Lane Johnson (rest

C Jason Kelce (rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Reed Blankenship (knee)

S K’Von Wallace (hip)

DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Cowboys’ Wednesday injury report was identical to Tuesday’s version.

Micah Parsons missed his second straight practice due to illness. He will be ready to play on Saturday but he’s missing some on-field preparation leading up to the game.

Leighton Vander Esch missed his second straight practice due to a neck injury. The Cowboys’ leading tackler is on track to be ruled out for this game. Dallas does not necessarily have an obvious replacement for LVE in the middle of their defense.

All the limited players seem likely to play, barring any unexpected setbacks.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Micah Parsons (illness)

LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE Dorance Armstrong (knee)

WR Noah Brown (foot)

TE Jake Ferguson (concussion)

S Jayron Kearse (shoulder/back)

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot)