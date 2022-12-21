Nick Foles now starting for the Colts, at least one week too late

Nick Foles is once again a starting NFL quarterback.

For one week, at the very least.

The Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan ahead of their Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers and replacing him with the only Super Bowl MVP in Philadelphia Eagles history.

It took Indy long enough. Foles really should’ve been playing sooner. Ryan leads the NFL in interceptions this season despite missing two games.

At the very least, the Colts should’ve started Foles against the Minnesota Vikings last week. You know, the guy who authored a 38 to 7 victory over Minny in the 2018 NFC Championship Game? Felt like a no-brainer ... if only to miss with the Vikings a little.

And had they started Foles? Well, I’m going to say they probably don’t blow a 33-point lead to suffer the worst comeback loss in NFL history. It’s a shame it took that performance to finally give Foles a shot.

But, hey, BDN is back in action and Eagles fans can watch him play as the Colts host the Bolts on Monday Night Football. Rooting for Foles doesn’t require extra incentive but we should note that the Colts winning does potentially benefit the Eagles. Indy is currently at No. 6 in the 2023 NFL Draft order, which is a few spots ahead of the New Orleans Saints first-round pick owed to Philly at No. 9. The Colts can potentially move below that selection with more wins.

So, here’s to Saint Nick!