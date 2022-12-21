Eagles Defense All-22 Film Review: Takeaways from the Bears game

Justin Fields made some pretty ridiculous outside of structure plays for the Bears, but I thought this was another excellent game by Jonathan Gannon and this Eagles defense.

Defense

The EPA numbers show that this was another good defensive performance. The Bears came into this game as the number 1 running offense in the league and the Eagles were really good at stopping the run, except for one huge scramble from Justin Fields. The pass defense numbers would also look better if not for one huge outside of structure touchdown throw which we will get to later.

Pass Defense

I feel like I give him a shoutout every week, but the all22 really shows how big of a play this was by Milton Williams because there was a lot of open space in front of the receiver. There are not many defensive tackles who have the athleticism to make this play.

Eagles Defense all22 vs Bears. #1 This play by Milton Williams to prevent a big play jumped off the screen. Fantastic combination of awareness and athleticism. pic.twitter.com/rsJbzaXwSh — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 21, 2022

I don’t want to be critical at all because I really do not know if he is healthy, but when Jordan Davis was in the game as a 3 technique and the Bears threw the ball, he was pretty pointless out there. He really cannot rush the quarterback and he gets stonewalled here. As always, James Bradberry and Darius Slay were really good in this game and the Eagles' secondary didn’t make things easy for Justin Fields out there.

#2 Couple things here. Jordan Davis was pretty non-existent especially as a pass rusher. Idk if he's healthy but he's poor as a 3-tech when the offense throws. Bears go heavy w/ PA to try and hit the shot play and Bradberry does a fantastic job and getting back into position. pic.twitter.com/hRaGNisk90 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 21, 2022

The way the Eagles’ defense played Justin Fields was interesting. They didn't have a spy that often, but they did occasionally have one on 3rd down. Interestingly, the spy was usually Avonte Maddox or Marcus Epps as you can see here. Hargrave and Josh Sweat have started to become really good at these running stunts when rushing the quarterback and they had a few really big rushes on stunts in this game.

#3 Interesting play! Maddox follows the WR but ends up playing as a QB spy. The Eagles didn't spy Fields all the time but did on 3rd down at times. Sweat/Hargrave are becoming really good at these stunts upfront and the Bears OL couldn't handle it on multiple occasions. pic.twitter.com/TGNprpvg1K — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 21, 2022

When the Bears went to 12 personnel, the Eagles matched with their version of base defense which is the 5-2 front with 4 defensive backs. When they played 5-2, Avonte Maddox became the deep safety which makes a lot of sense as you do not want him on the sideline whilst K’Von Wallace is on the field (although, Wallace had a good game). For some reason, the Bears decided to throw it on 3rd and 1 and Hargrave said thank you very much. Compare Hargrave’s rush against the left guard to Jordan Davis’ from earlier, and you can see why Davis is not playing many snaps currently.

#5 3rd & 1, Maddox played at safety in the Eagles 'base' 5-2 front. The Bears try to get clever and throw and the Eagles say thanks! Excellent coverage and Hargrave gets after the Bears guard and gets a big sack. pic.twitter.com/U6tiialqEU — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 21, 2022

Reddick was phenomenal in this game but it’s a shame he couldn’t wrap up Justin Fields on this play because he’s pretty hard to tackle...

#7 Nothing really to do with the Eagles here (except for Reddick's rush) but I had to post this play because Fields moves at a different speed to everyone else. Imagine if he didn't step out of bounds and this was a TD... pic.twitter.com/SPZYZIx9Jc — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 21, 2022

In the last 3 weeks. Haason Reddick has been playing out of his mind. I really can’t believe just how good he has been. He caused havoc all game and seems to get pressure on nearly every 3rd down at the moment. He had a couple of elite pass rushes in this game and the Bears left tackle really could not handle him. I didn’t even post the sack of him beating the tight end because that felt like cheating.

#8 Look at the speed and explosiveness that Reddick gets after the QB. You can't get to the QB quicker from the edge. The hand usage is just fantastic. He's flying right now... pic.twitter.com/VkIh2pr4QW — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 21, 2022

#9 Different play, but Reddick still makes the tackle look silly. Just look at the explosiveness he gets off the line of scrimmage! He gets 2 hands and uses his length to prevent the tackle from slowing down his momentum and gets to Justin Fields. He is so, so good right now. pic.twitter.com/nEehWfxGqQ — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 21, 2022

The Eagles’ defense had a few interesting looks on 3rd down this week. This play is pretty cool, with Marcus Epps coming down as the QB spy. As the Eagles are in dime (6 defensive backs), they play single-high man coverage and Josiah Scott gets beat pretty badly in the slot. Luckily for Scott, Hargrave and Sweat have another one of those stunts which the Bears’ offensive line couldn’t handle and Hargrave gets another sack. This Eagles' 3rd down pass rush is just so nasty right now.

#10 Another interesting 3rd down play. Epps comes down and plays the QB spy role. Eagles play single-high man from Dime and although Scott gets beat in the slot, Hargrave/Sweat have another brilliant stunt which works yet again. Eagles 3rd down pass rush is as good as it gets. pic.twitter.com/QvsImlYz3F — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 21, 2022

Of all the times for Jonathan Gannon to send a blitz, I have no idea why he did it here and with 7 pass rushers. I assume that someone made a mistake here because I can’t believe the plan was to rush 7 against a 3x1 set. A conspiracy theorist may wonder if Gannon did this so fans won’t complain when he doesn’t blitz in the future!

#11 Gannon blitzed, now we love him, right?! I don't know if there was an error here but blitzing 7 defenders against a team who routinely had 5 receivers running routes is very odd. Credit Fields for reading it quickly and getting it out to the free man. This is a weird call. pic.twitter.com/93Qc9Xa0fE — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 21, 2022

The Eagles' defense hates giving up big plays, but all coverage will break down when a quarterback is able to extend the play for this long. Slay does turn around but obviously doesn’t see the Bears receiver and he ends up making a mental error here. This will happen against quarterbacks like Justin Fields at times though and I don’t think it’s anything to panic about!

#13 This TD isn't really anything to panic about, all coverage will break down eventually if the QB has this much time. Epps has to cover the post and Slay just loses the receiver behind him. Slay should do better but I hope this is good teach tape for him. pic.twitter.com/XrLGLZo8dR — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 21, 2022

Run Defense

The Eagles used a lot of 5-man fronts in this game and prioritized stopping the run as they have in recent weeks. I have already mentioned Reddick, but I had to include this play. There are not many edge defenders who are athletic enough to play the quarterback and then still make the tackle on the running back once the ball is handed off.

#4 Takes a very athletic edge defender to play the QB and still get to the RB on a run play. Reddick is playing out of his mind. pic.twitter.com/nGAabbrDWq — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 21, 2022

It’s been a while since I got to sing his praises, but Avonte Maddox was fantastic in this game. He did everything well in this game no matter what he was asked to do. He played QB spy, nickel corner, and safety and never looked out of place. The Eagles never play 3 linebackers which means the slot cornerback will need to help out in run defense and Maddox does it so well despite his size. He is so physical and can make plays in the box like this one.

#6 I thought Maddox was fantastic. He did so many things well. The Eagles ask their slot CBs to play the run and look at Maddox here! He blows up the WR who attempts to block him and makes the tackle. Maddox will help the Eagles run D because he is so physical. pic.twitter.com/AfTV9QERzL — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 21, 2022

How many slot cornerbacks can play safety and come downhill and do this? I’ve missed Avonte Maddox this season and I really do think he is fantastic.

#12 Maddox is a stud. He's an undersized slot cornerback who is asked to play at safety and comes downhill with a hit like this that forces a turnover. He was everywhere in this game and his versatility is so important. He's easily one of my favorite players on this team. pic.twitter.com/BdGDszuU6x — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 21, 2022

The Eagles’ defense wasn’t perfect, but they continue to play very well and I’m looking forward to watching them against this Cowboys’ offense this weekend.