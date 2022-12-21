Eagles News: Biggest mismatch in Cowboys game works in Philadelphia’s favor

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles at Cowboys: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

5) The Eagles’ receivers vs. the Cowboys’ cornerbacks. The Cowboys’ best cornerback is Trevon Diggs, who creates a ton of big plays, but also gives them up. Otherwise, the Cowboys are missing CB2 Anthony Brown and starting slot CB Jourdan Lewis. The Cowboys’ CB snap distribution went like so against the Jaguars last Sunday: Diggs: 70 snaps (out of 70 possible snaps), DaRon Bland: 65 snaps, Kelvin Joseph: 37 snaps, Nahshon Wright: 19 snaps. Logic might dictate that the Eagles should go run-heavy with Miles Sanders if Hurts can’t play, but A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith vs. that group of corners is perhaps the biggest mismatch in this game. My bet is that the Eagles come out throwing, no matter who is at quarterback.

Eagles-Cowboys game will be officiated by the same crew that missed the obvious facemask on Dallas Goedert - BGN

Hey. Remember the officiating crew that missed a very obvious facemask call on Dallas Goedert that caused him to fumble and get hurt in the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the Washington Commanders? You know, the one with the ref who decided to throw a flag after Brandon Graham was unable to become Neo from The Matrix and stop his momentum as he was already gearing up to contact Taylor Heinicke before the quarterback decided to take a knee in the backfield? Yeah, well, that group is assigned to the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jalen Hurts injury + Eagles-Bears takeaways - BGN Radio

The Philadelphia Eagles are 13-1 after beating the Chicago Bears … but Jalen Hurts is now dealing with a shoulder injury. Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss the QB news, biggest takeaways from the game, and look ahead a little to the Dallas Cowboys matchup. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. For a LIMITED TIME only, use discount code BGN20 at RighteousFelon.com for 20% off your order!

Predicting the 2022 NFL MVP: With three weeks left, it’s Patrick Mahomes’ award to lose - PFF

Due to his unfortunate injury, it looks as though Hurts is almost out of the race. He was always trailing Mahomes in efficiency stats, but now he will also finish the season with a significant gap in volume stats.

Spadaro: Will Jalen Hurts play against the Cowboys? Don’t rule it out - PE.com

Hurts said he “knew when it happened” that his injury was something he would have to deal with, but he stayed in the game and still was extremely effective against the Bears, completing 7 of 10 passes for 110 yards – including a 68-yard deep pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown – and also rushing 4 times for 11 yards and a touchdown (adding two kneeldowns to end the game). Moving forward, it’s a “day-by-day thing,” said Hurts. “Ultimately, I want to do what’s best for the team,” Hurts said. “It’s a thing where you take it one day at a time. I think the best thing for me is being ready to play and being of best health.” Nothing, then, is clear-cut. The Eagles will make sure that all three quarterbacks, including Ian Book, are ready to play against a Dallas defense that has a terrific pass rush and that thrives on taking the football away on the back end. The Eagles gained just 268 total net yards in the first meeting between the teams in October, their second-lowest offensive output of the season.

Re-drafting the top 15 picks of the 2021 NFL draft: Who goes No. 1? - ESPN+

11. New York Giants. Original pick: Justin Fields, QB (CHI traded up). New pick: DeVonta Smith, WR. Miller: Man, the Giants could have stayed put and drafted Justin Fields, but he’s off the board in this re-draft. I’m not going to be tempted by any of the available quarterbacks — frankly, because I don’t think they’re worth a pick this high in hindsight — but instead give the Giants a legit WR1 to correct the many errors former GM Dave Gettleman made at that position. Smith would be a big help for a Giants team whose current leading receiver is Darius Slayton with 40 catches, 631 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Smith has 71 catches, 901 yards and five touchdowns on the season for the Eagles, and he averages 5.3 yards after the catch per reception. New York originally moved back to No. 20 and drafted Florida receiver Kadarius Toney — who played in just 10 games with the Giants (39 catches) before being traded to Kansas City at the trade deadline.

Jaguars Loss Exposes Dallas Cowboys’ Flaws - Football Outsiders

After allowing 200 passing yards just once in the first eight weeks of the season, Dallas has allowed that in five of their last six games. Jacksonville was the first team to hang 300 passing yards on Dallas this season. A lot of that came on targeting linebackers and Kelvin Joseph in coverage, on top of all the multiple looks and play-action Jacksonville incorporated. It took a lot of creative play-calling and specific targeting of players for the Jaguars to get to the Dallas defense this week, sure. But the Cowboys secondary has taken a step back in recent weeks. It would be one thing to chalk it up to good opposing quarterback play, but the Houston Texans’ dual-QB experiment of Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel put up 213 passing yards on a 74% completion rate. These are minor concerns considering the track record from the rest of the season, but this is the kind of nitpicking necessary for a team that should aspire to compete in the conference championship game a month from now. A top-five team in the league by DVOA, Dallas has the roster to compete for a Super Bowl. The road is hard enough, considering the Cowboys have been knocked into the wild card slot by the 13-1 Eagles. After such good play out of this defense and offensive line for most of the season, slipping before the playoffs would make it unnecessarily harder.

Cowboys question of the week: Are the Dallas Cowboys contenders or pretenders? - Blogging The Boys

With only three games remaining, the end of the season is near and the Dallas Cowboys currently sit at 10-4. If you read that following the week one debacle, it would be a surprise to the highest degree. A welcomed one, at that. Regardless of how they got here by defying preseason expectations, the end of the season is the exact time when things need to come together if a team has hopes of making a late season push for momentum. In complete contrast to that, there have been questions about this team’s legitimacy down the stretch after shaky bouts against the AFC South, the NFL’s weakest division. That question boils down to: are the 2022 Dallas Cowboys contenders or pretenders? Regardless of efficiency statistics, Dak Prescott isn’t playing his best football. He has yet to surpass 300-yards in a single game and has just two less interceptions than he does passing touchdowns the past four weeks. If this team is to prove themselves to the greater public after a severe letdown last year, it starts with him.

Xavier McKinney won’t return, Adoree’ Jackson unlikely for Giants-Vikings Week 16 game - Big Blue View

It does not sounds like cornerback Adoree’ Jackson or safety Xavier McKinney will be returning to the New York Giants lineup this week against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Brian Daboll said on Tuesday that McKinney, who has not played since fracturing fingers on his left hand during a bye week accident, will once again not practice this week. McKinney will miss his seventh consecutive game. Daboll said that Jackson, who has missed four games since spraining an MCL returning a punt, is “getting better,” but was uncertain whether Jackson would be able to practice this week. Daboll said Tuesday there are no other new injury concerns.

Commanders Need to Accumulate Extra Draft Picks... For 2024! - Hogs Haven

Trade Chase Young: To some fans, this may sound horrifying, however, when you look at the big picture, this staff made a MAJOR mistake taking Young over Justin Herbert. Now, you can never predict injury (or the meteoric rise Herbert would have in his first few years in the league), but Young has just not made the impact we needed from the second overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Montez Sweat is the better player and should be the guy we re-sign (assuming we can’t keep them all). If the staff shuts Chase down for the remainder of 2022 and lets him get right, both physically and mentally, he can hopefully come back at full strength for the 2023 season. In a perfect world, he comes out early and blows the doors off the league with a return to rookie form. And then, just as his trade value is ascending, Washington moves him prior to the 2023 trade deadline for a 2024 first round draft pick (and maybe more).

NFL playoff, seeding, and elimination scenarios for Week 16 - SB Nation

New Orleans Saints: The only path into the playoffs for the New Orleans Saints is by winning the NFC South. But the path is tough. With a loss to the Cleveland Browns, and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers win against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day, the Saints are eliminated from the playoffs.

...

