Eagles Reacts Survey: Week 16

The Philadelphia Eagles are 13-1. They are one win away from clinching the No. 1 seed with as many as two weeks remaining in the regular season.

There’s every reason for fan confidence to be sky high!

Oh, right. Except for the fact that Jalen Hurts is now dealing with a shoulder sprain.

Thankfully, it sounds like the starting quarterback’s injury isn’t too serious.

And the Eagles are certainly not hopeless with Gardner Minshew. Most would admit he’s at least good enough to help lead them to victory in one of their final three games. And quite possibly as soon as Philly’s Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

I don’t know about you ... but to me it feels like the vibes are very much working in Philly’s favor. Can’t you envision Minshew following in the footsteps of Jeff Garcia and leading the Birds to a win on Christmas Eve? Especially with Minshew eager to pay homage to his former coach and mentor, the late Mike Leach?

I’m feeling confident. So much so that the Eagles are my Lock Of The Week (spoiler alert) for The SB Nation NFL Show this week.

