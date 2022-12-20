 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles sent Doug Pederson and the Jaguars cheesesteaks for beating the Cowboys

A little taste of Philly for the former head coach beating the Cowboys in Week 15.

By Alexis Chassen
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

All love is not lost between the Eagles and Doug Pederson, especially considering the Jaguars head coach helped his former team get a leg up on the division with their win over the Cowboys on Sunday. Turns out, an Eagles employee wanted to thank the Super Bowl-winning coach with a little taste of Philly to celebrate the win, according to John Shipley.

Jacksonville has been notoriously bad for years, and under Pederson, has been less bad and even pretty decent at times. That was in full effect on Sunday when the Jaguars clawed their way back into the game against Dallas and then hit a field goal in the last seconds to force overtime. A walk-off pick-6 by Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins put the team up 40-34 and solidified the victory over Pederson’s former division rival.

Pederson will be a hero in Philly forever, so it’s nice to see the Eagles organization really honor that with a little “thanks for beating Dallas” deliciousness.

