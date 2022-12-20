Eagles will wear their black helmets against the Cowboys in Dallas

We don’t yet know with 100% certainty who the Philadelphia Eagles will be starting at quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

We do, however, know what that player will be wearing.

The Eagles officially confirmed they’re going with their new black helmets to match their all-black uniform combination.

This announcement doesn’t come by surprise; the team laid out their plans to wear their black outfits in three out of their final seven games.

The Eagles debuted their new helmets when they beat the Green Bay Packers at home back in Week 12. In addition to wearing them against the Cowboys, they’ll also be using this look for their regular season finale against the New York Giants in Week 18.

Of course, the unique thing about the Eagles wearing all-black this weekend is that it’ll be the first time they’ve ever done so on the road. Teams typically wear their white uniforms as the away team but the Dallas Cowboys buck that trend by usually using it as their home outfit as well.

And so if you’re going to the game on Saturday and you want to match the team, wear black to AT&T Stadium.

A funeral for the Cowboys’ chances of getting the No. 1 seed and clinching the NFC East, perhaps.

Important #JerseyColorAnalytics note: the Eagles have never lost while wearing black pants under Nick Sirianni, as our friend Deniz Selman points out.