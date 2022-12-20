Dallas Goedert activated ahead of Eagles vs. Cowboys game

The Philadelphia Eagles activated Dallas Goedert from injured reserve to their active roster on Tuesday morning, according to an official announcement.

The Eagles previously opened Goedert’s 21-day practice window to return last week. There was thought that he might play in the Chicago Bears game but the Birds ultimately decided to hold him out.

Goedert went on IR after suffering a shoulder injury during the Eagles’ Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders. Philly didn’t totally struggle to score without him; they actually averaged 33 points per game during his absence.

Still, the Eagles are undoubtedly a better team when he’s playing. Having Goeedert back in the mix gives defenses another problem to deal with in addition to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Goedert’s return comes at an especially good time with Jalen Hurts likely missing at least one game due to a shoulder sprain. Goedert had the second-highest receiving total (105 yards) and only multi-touchdown (2) game of his career last year when Gardner Minshew started in place of an injured Hurts. A trusty tight end is a nice security blanket for a backup quarterback to work with.

The Eagles did not need to announce a corresponding move to activate Goedert because they had an open roster spot after placing Arryn Siposs on injured reserve last week.