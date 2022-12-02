Final Injury Report: Eagles rule two players out, Titans missing their sack leader

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles ruled two players OUT: C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Robert Quinn.

CJGJ missed practice all week after suffering a lacerated kidney during the Eagles’ Week 12 game. It’s unclear exactly when he’ll be able to return. Nick Sirianni did not indicate whether CJGJ will be placed on injured reserve or not. It’ll be worth monitoring if the Eagles put him on IR prior to 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday.

With CJGJ out, undrafted rookie free agent Reed Blankenship is poised to make his first NFL start. Blankenship showed promise last week; we’ll see if he can build on that showing. K’Von Wallace figures to be the third safety while Andre Chachere is around as a fourth option. It remains to be seen if the Eagles will temporarily promote former second-round pick Marquise Blair from the practice squad to give them more depth at safety and on special teams.

Quinn was listed as limited on Thursday due to rest before missing Friday’s practice due to a knee injury. His absence in this game comes as a surprise. Of course, Quinn has not exactly made his presence felt since the Eagles traded for him.

With Quinn out, the Eagles are entering this week’s game with just Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham as traditional 4-3 defensive ends. They might see more snaps than usual. Same goes for Haason Reddick. And maybe Patrick Johnson? The Eagles could play Milton Williams more on the edge? Perhaps they activate Janarius Robinson from IR? Some combination of the above? We’ll see.

Jordan Davis is not listed on the injury report since he’s still on injured reserve but there’s a chance he will be activated to play against the Titans.

The Eagles have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday to put him on the 53-player roster. They’ll need to clear a spot for him in order to do that.

DeVonta Smith and Zach Pascal are ready to play despite being limited in practice earlier this week due to groin injuries. They were both full go on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

OUT

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (kidney)

DE Robert Quinn (knee)

RESERVE/INJURED

DE Derek Barnett

DT Jordan Davis (designated to return)

TE Dallas Goedert

TE Jaeden Graham

CB Avonte Maddox

DE Janarius Robinson (designated to return)

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. Davis had his practice window activated on November 30 and might be able to play in this week’s game. Goedert is dealing with a shoulder injury and is eligible to return in Week 15 at the earliest. Graham is out for the year since he went on IR before roster cuts to 53. Maddox is dealing with a hamstring injury and is eligible to return in Week 14 at the earliest. Robinson had his 21-day practice window activated on November 16 so the team has until December 6 to either activate him to the roster or shut him down for the season. Tuipulotu is out for the year due to the nature of his knee injury.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

T/G Brett Toth

The Eagles have yet to activate Toth’s 21-day practice window.

TENNESSEE TITANS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

Mike Vrabel ruled out starting edge rusher Denico Autry. That’s a significant loss considering he leads Tennessee in sacks and ranks third on the team in TFLs.

The Titans also ruled out Elijah Molden and Cody Hollister. Molden has been playing nickel cornerback. Hollister, who ranks fourth on the Titans in wide receiver snaps, is a big body who usually contributes as a blocker.

Titans TFL leader Jeffery Simmons is questionable to play after missing two practices and then being limited on Friday. Barring any setbacks, one would expect him to suit up for this game. But he’s clearly operating at less than 100%.

Kick returner and third string RB Hassan Haskins is suddenly questionable to play after being added to the injury report on Friday with a hip issue.

OUT

DE Denico Autry (knee)

WR Cody Hollister (neck)

CB Elijah Molden (groin)

QUESTIONABLE

RB Hassan Haskins (hip)

DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

RESERVE/INJURED

OLB Ola Adeniyi

LB Chance Campbell

RB Trenton Cannon

LB Zach Cunningham

CB Caleb Farley

DE Da’Shawn Hand

DB Chris Jackson

CB Lonnie Johnson Jr

OL Jamarco Jones

OLB Harold Landry III

OT Taylor Lewan

WR Racey McMath

S A.J. Moore Jr

WR Kyle Philips

DB Josh Thompson

The Titans have a number of key starters on IR, such as LT Taylor Lewan, EDGE Harold Lanry, and LB Zach Cunningham.