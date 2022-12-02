Eagles News: Philadelphia legend continues to rise through the coaching ranks

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Sources: Texas State football poised to hire G.J. Kinne - ESPN

Texas State is finalizing a deal to make G.J. Kinne the school’s next head football coach, sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel, confirming multiple reports Thursday. In his first season as coach, Kinne guided FCS’ Incarnate Word to a 10-1 record and a second straight Southland Conference title this year. It’s set to play Furman in the second round of the FCS playoffs this weekend after receiving a first-round bye. [BLG Note: Just a reminder that G.J. Kinne is the best.]

Eagles Defense All-22 Film Review: Takeaways from the win over the Packers - BGN

This may not be a popular article this week, because I seem to be more down on the Eagles’ defense this week. I have defended Jonathan Gannon a lot this year and I’m normally very positive about the defense but this game just felt off. The defense was unlucky and faced a lot of short fields, but I was a bit concerned by what I saw this week. Let’s get into why!

C.J. GJ injury + Eagles-Packers reaction + Eagles-Titans preview - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss the impact of the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson injury and takeaways from the Eagles’ Week 12 win over the Green Bay Packers in addition to previewing the team’s Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans. The guys also make their NFL picks against the spread for the NFC East and the New Orleans Saints.

Which Eagles players are deserving of Pro Bowl recognition? - PhillyVoice

RT Lane Johnson: Johnson is one of the most underappreciated players in the NFL, and he somehow got snubbed for the Pro Bowl last season, so who knows. But very clearly, Johnson is an elite player, and there should be no question about his Pro Bowl worthiness.

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Dak Prescott earns highest ranking of 2022; new low for Russell Wilson - NFL.com

2) Jalen Hurts. A picture of pure fascination on the ground. Frying Green Bay’s defense for 157 yards at 9.2 yards per carry, Hurts scorched the history books on Sunday night. As the first quarterback since at least 1950 with 150-plus rushing yards, 150-plus through the air and two passing scores in a single game, Philly’s centerpiece would nab my MVP vote if Mahomes didn’t exist. With Green Bay’s season on the line, Hurts and the Eagles plowed at will through a gassed Packers front. The signal-caller runs with a special brand of power and decisiveness — and with zero fear when hurling straight up the gut into waves of enemy defenders. I’ll use this space next week to highlight Hurts’ immense growth as a passer. Lately, my Twitter mentions have included a steady stream of those who don’t believe he operates as a complete threat. That conceit is entirely false.

Every current NFL playoff team’s biggest strength and weakness - PFF

1. Philadelphia Eagles. Biggest Strength: The offensive line. Philadelphia’s offensive line has ranked No. 1 in PFF’s rankings every week of the season, including the preseason rankings entering the year. There is no weak link among the starting five, and they can both run block and pass protect at an extremely high level.

NFL playoff confidence levels for the Eagles, Chiefs and other key contenders - The Athletic

Philadelphia Eagles (10-1): Owners of the best record in football, the Eagles rank among the most versatile teams as well. They have proven they can beat teams using a run-heavy attack, or they can rely on Jalen Hurts’ arm and his game-changing wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Throw in a defense that has a recently bolstered line and leads the league with 23 takeaways while ranking third with 36 sacks, and this team seems primed for a strong finish to the season even though divisional foe Dallas also looks quite formidable.

Spadaro: Defense can’t let Derrick Henry run wild on Sunday - PE.com

There aren’t any secrets here, are they? The Eagles’ defense has been watching Tennessee’s offense all week and what stands out the most from the Titans’ attack? Do we need to ask, really? “Derrick Henry,” defensive tackle Milton Williams said. “He’s their monster.” “Everything starts with Derrick Henry,” defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. “He’s going to be a challenge for us on Sunday, no doubt about it.” “There is no secret,” safety Marcus Epps said. “They’re a physical football team and they want to run the ball down your throat with Derrick Henry.” “It’s always a great challenge,” defensive tackle Linval Joseph said. “At the end of the day, to be the best, you have to beat the best and to get recognition, you have to beat somebody with recognition, so this is a great chapter, challenge for our team. I think so far this week. I can feel the urgency. I feel everybody locking in because we want it, so we gotta go get it.” Henry, geez, everyone who follows the NFL knows all about him. He’s a 245-pound nightmare who runs with power, has breakaway speed, invites contact, and has a crushing stiff-arm move. Henry has 1,048 rushing yards already this season with 10 touchdowns. He initiates the Tennessee offense. Everybody knows it. Every defense goes into a week preparing for Henry and, more often than not, Henry wins.

Week 13 rooting guide for Cowboys fans - Blogging The Boys

Titans @ Eagles. Nobody’s confused about what we want to happen here. Outside of their remaining division games, the Eagles probably don’t have a tougher game on their schedule than this one. The Titans are 7-4 and present some solid matchup issues for Philly, particularly with Derrick Henry and their rushing attack. After watching the Eagles nearly get upset by the Colts and Packers in recent weeks, could this opponent finally finish the job?

Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘on the rise,’ more takeaways from Giants’ DC Wink Martindale - Big Blue View

The New York Giants are only 27th in the NFL with 20 sacks. The Giants, though, are second in the league in quarterback knockdown percentage (12.3 percent) and 11th in pressure percentage (23.7 percent). So, how does defensive coordinator Wink Martindale feel about the Giants’ pass rush? Is he happy with the pressures? Bummed by the lack of sacks? Both? “To me, sacks are a lot like turnovers, they’ll come in bunches when they do,” Martindale said. “When you look at the quarterback hits, then look at the completion percentage of the quarterbacks in this league and I think we’re third overall in both hits and quarterback completions against us. Low rate, saying a good rate for us.” Martindale is correct. The Giants have 213 passes completed against them, third-fewest in the NFL. They have the third-lowest completion percentage against (59.66 percent).

Commanders fans feeling good about the team, the critical final 5 games, and St-Juste’s return - Hogs Haven

Confidence among surveyed fans reached its high point for 2022 at 85% of fans surveyed saying this week that they are confident in the direction of the team. That is certainly linked in part to the not-so-recent news that Dan and Tanya Snyder plan to sell the team, perhaps as soon as March, but of more immediate impact have been the on-field results, as the burgundy & gold have won 6 of their last 7 games and are riding their second 3-game winning streak of the season. The most significant factor in that win streak is undoubtedly the resurrection of Washington’s defensive unit, which opened the season by surrendering an average of nearly 27 points per game in the first 4 weeks of the season en route to a 1-3 record. In those 4 games, opposing offenses compiled an average of over 370 yards per game, with the Lions and Eagles both getting 400 yards or more.

Pondering Deshaun Watson’s Impact After Two-Year Layoff - SI

As far as Heinicke, he has limitations, but it’s important to have a player you can count on to make plays when it matters most. And I dug up some interesting numbers on that. Playing from behind with less than four minutes left, Wentz’s QB rating this year is 83.6 while Heinicke’s is 118.8. And Wentz’s rating when trailing, period, is 89.5 while Heinicke’s is 100.8. On third down, Wentz is better than Heinicke in passer rating, 87.7–61.2. However, Heinicke’s stats actually jump in third-and-long—he has a 109.7 rating in third-and-7-to-9 and an 83.2 rating in third-and-10-plus (Wentz is 118.8 and 66.9 in those categories). So if you add all this up, and the belief the locker room has in Heinicke, you can see why Rivera would want to roll with what’s been working, at least for now. Rivera told me himself that this would be week-to-week, and it makes sense he’d handle it that way, given how the team’s playing.

A photo from his past is haunting Jerry Jones’ present - SB Nation

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves to engage with the media. Right now, he loves nothing more than talking about the success of his team, or speculating about the potential addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as the Cowboys look to a playoff run. But a photo from his past is becoming a bigger part of the overall discussion. Prior to Thanksgiving, The Washington Post ran a story from David Maraniss and Sally Jenkins regarding Jones’ influence on the league, and how he has “led the league toward new revenue models.” The story also highlighted something else: Jones’ record of hirings and appointments while owner of the Cowboys. As noted throughout the story, Jones has yet to hire a black head coach. And a moment that is used to frame the entire story, a moment from Jones’ high school days, is now coming under greater scrutiny in the wake of the story’s publication. On the first day of classes at North Little Rock High School in September of 1957, six Black students attempted to desegregate the school, but were met by a crowd of white students who blocked their path.

