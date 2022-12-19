Eagles rookie report card from the win over the Bears

The Eagles are 13-1 after a close win over the Bears. The Bears played Philly tough all game and one might suspect the Eagles were looking ahead to the Dallas game on Saturday. Despite sloppy play in the first half, the Eagles rode a strong last two quarters to a win. For the rookies, it was a bit of a quiet day.

Jordan Davis: B

Jordan Davis is seeing a limited amount of time in the Eagles’ defensive line rotation. The presence of Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph means Davis can be used sparingly at the moment, but he still played about a quarter of the game’s defensive snaps. Davis lined up as a true nose tackle a few times and saw some action single gapping as well, both produced similar results: Davis demands so much attention on running plays that the rest of the defense easily flows to the ball to make quick stops. The Eagles are very hard to run on when Davis is on the field. Though the first round pick has yet to log a stat since his return from injury, his impact is very clear.

Grant Calcaterra: C

Quiet day overall for the rookie tight end. He saw two targets and no catches as most of the passing offense ran through DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown. Calcaterra did fine as a blocker but overall just not a standout game for him.

The Rest

Nakobe Dean was back to just playing special teams. The only thing that will get him on the field this year is garbage time or an injury. Britain Covey returned a single punt the whole day and has been permanently moved off kick returns.