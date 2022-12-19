Cowboys player admits Jalen Hurts is MVP

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs commented “MVP” on Jalen Hurts’ Instagram post celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles win over the Chicago Bears.

This isn’t exactly a shocking development when one considers Diggs and Hurts both went to Alabama.

Still, it’s funny to see a Cowboys player openly paying respect to a division rival’s starting quarterback. And especially after Diggs’ teammate, Micah Parsons, raised questions about Hurts being deserving of MVP honors last week.

Not to mention the timing of Diggs’ comment coming a week before this week’s Eagles-Cowboys game on Christmas Eve.

Perhaps Diggs could help out his friend out by blowing a coverage or two.

(Hat tip to NBCSP’s Adam Hermann for noticing Diggs’ comment.)