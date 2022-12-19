Eagles-Bears snap counts: A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith do the heavy lifting

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears are in. Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.
OFFENSE
- DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown were heavily relied upon with 24 combined targets for 14 receptions and 307 yards (21.9 average). The rest of the Eagles’ pass catchers saw 13 combined targets for just eight receptions and eight yards.
- It’ll be nice to get Dallas Goedert back. Jack Stoll is an effective role player but it’s just not ideal to be playing him for 79% of the snaps.
- Force-feeding Quez Watkins was not a great tactic by the Eagles’ coaching staff. Watkins finished the game with six combined touches for just 10 yards.
- Miles Sanders played a lower snap count percentage in just five games this season. His 12 combined touches were tied for his second lowest this season.
- Kenneth Gainwell played his highest snap count percentage of the season, beating his previous high of 33.8% that came in Week 12. Gainwell had five combined touches for 14 yards. More Boston Scott, less Gainwell should probably be the move moving forward.
- Speaking of Scott, he played his lowest snap count percentage of the season. He did not log a touch on offense. A bit strange after he took seven touches in each of the Eagles’ last two games, although some of that action came in garbage time.
DEFENSE
- Aside from getting some rest at the end of the Tennessee Titans game, Marcus Epps has not missed a snap this year.
- Avonte Maddox saw some playing time at safety with the Eagles missing both C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship.
- Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick took advantage of leading the defensive line in playing time with two sacks each.
- K’Von Wallace was clearly not trusted to be a direct replacement in Blankenship’s absence. But he did seemingly play well relative to expectation while contributing in a much larger role than normal.
- Fletcher Cox did not log a stat.
- Despite playing three fewer snaps than Cox, Javon Hargrave had two sacks and two TFLs.
- Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh have added value by allowing Cox and Hargrave to not have the play the entire game. But they haven’t really showed up on the stat sheet. Ever since splitting a sack in their first game, they have zero sacks, zero TFLs, and zero QB hits.
- Brandon Graham did not log a stat. He remains 1.5 sacks away from hitting double digits in the regular season for the first time in his career with three games left to play.
- Jordan Davis continues to be DT5. He has not logged a stat in his three games played since returning from an ankle injury.
- Milton Williams made a really nice open field tackle from behind in this game.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- No limitations for Shaun Bradley upon returning after missing Week 14 due to hamstring injury.
- Brett Kern punted twice for 90 yards in his Eagles debut. He also served as the holder on placekicks.
- Britain Covey gained seven yards on his sole punt return.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Reed Blankenship, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills, Janarius Robinson
ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew
- The Eagles seem to be hoping to get Blankenship back for Week 16 or Week 17. We’ll see if he can practice at all this week.
- Book, Sermon, Opeta, Sills, and Robinson could finally be in line for some playing time if/when the Eagles are able to rest starters after clinching the No. 1 seed.
