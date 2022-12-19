Monday Night Football: Rams vs. Packers

The final game of Week 15 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) on the road against the Green Bay Packers (5-8).

The all-time series between these teams is tied, 46-46-2, but the Packers have won six of their seven most recent meetings. They last faced off against each other in November 2021, with the Packers winning 36-28.

The Rams are certainly in for a challenge, Green Bay is expecting a little bit of snow on Monday evening with a real feel temperature of 11 degrees around kickoff.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Rams on Monday night, in our Week 15 rooting guide:

LOS ANGELES RAMS at GREEN BAY PACKERS: The Rams pick owed to Detroit is currently at No. 4, which is ahead of where the Saints pick owed to Philly resides. The Eagles will be rooting for a Rams win. Root for a Rams win.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, December 19, 2022

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (LAR), 83 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LAR), 225 (GB)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Rams: +7 (+270)

Green Bay Packers: -7 (-325)

Over/under: 39.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Los Angeles Rams: www.TurfShowTimes.com

Green Bay Packers: www.AcmePackingCompany.com

