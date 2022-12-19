Monday Night Football: Rams vs. Packers

The final game of Week 15 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) on the road against the Green Bay Packers (5-8).
The all-time series between these teams is tied, 46-46-2, but the Packers have won six of their seven most recent meetings. They last faced off against each other in November 2021, with the Packers winning 36-28.
The Rams are certainly in for a challenge, Green Bay is expecting a little bit of snow on Monday evening with a real feel temperature of 11 degrees around kickoff.
BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Rams on Monday night, in our Week 15 rooting guide:
LOS ANGELES RAMS at GREEN BAY PACKERS: The Rams pick owed to Detroit is currently at No. 4, which is ahead of where the Saints pick owed to Philly resides. The Eagles will be rooting for a Rams win. Root for a Rams win.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: ESPN
Date: Monday, December 19, 2022
Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (LAR), 83 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LAR), 225 (GB)
Online Streaming
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Los Angeles Rams: +7 (+270)
Green Bay Packers: -7 (-325)
Over/under: 39.5 points
SB Nation Blogs
Los Angeles Rams: www.TurfShowTimes.com
Green Bay Packers: www.AcmePackingCompany.com
Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.
