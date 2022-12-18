NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles get help from Doug Pederson beating the Cowboys

One more win.

That’s all the Philadelphia Eagles need from their final three games to officially clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Their remaining schedule:

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17 - vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 18 - vs. New York Giants

The upcoming Eagles-Cowboys game on Christmas Eve previously figured to hold bigger stakes. Had Dallas not lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, the Eagles still could’ve clinched the No. 1 seed with a win over their NFC East rival. A Birds loss at AT&T, however, would’ve necessitated them to win both of their final two games to secure home field advantage.

But due to Doug Pederson being able to pull off the upset (Doug!!!!), the Eagles can now afford to lose in Dallas as long as they beat either the Saints OR the Giants.

Of course, the Eagles will be aiming to make Week 17 and Week 18 irrelevant. A win over Dallas would be a great holiday gift for Philly fans. Clinching two weeks early would allow them to rest players even longer leading up to the 2023 NFL playoffs.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

DIVISION LEADERS

1) Philadelphia Eagles: 13-1 (clinched playoff berth)

2) Minnesota Vikings: 11-3 (clinched NFC North)

3) San Francisco 49ers: 10-4 (clinched NFC West)

4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6-7*

WILD CARD TEAMS

5) Dallas Cowboys: 10-4

6) Washington Commanders: 7-5-1*

7) New York Giants: 7-5-1*

IN THE HUNT

8) Seattle Seahawks: 7-7

9) Detroit Lions: 7-7

10) Green Bay Packers: 5-8*

11) Carolina Panthers: 5-9

12) New Orleans Saints: 5-9

13) Atlanta Falcons: 5-9

*Week 15 results pending