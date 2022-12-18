Eagles-Bears instant reaction

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Birds got the job done and are now 13-1!

Jalen Hurts came into this game with only three interceptions on the season, he threw two interceptions in this game. Very uncharacteristic. He did however finish 22-of-37 for 315 yds passing and added 62 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns on the ground. Hurts is now up to 13 rushing touchdowns on the season.

The running backs were pretty much non-existent in the first half and the coaching staff is to blame. Miles Sanders didn’t get a carry until well into the second quarter and finished the first half with three carries for 12 yards. He also has his first fumble of the season.

One thing for sure, the Eagles pass rush is going to dominate every time. The Eagles sacked Justin Fields six times! Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick and Javon Hargrave each had two sacks. Haason Reddick also has a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

There’s so much to discuss! Join Shane Haff, Jessica Taylor and Jonny Page NOW on the BGN Instant Reaction Show as they react to the Eagles performance. We’re taking your questions, comments in addition to sharing your three word reactions.

No worries if you miss the live show, it will be available on Apple podcast, Spotify and anywhere else that you get your podcasts shortly after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page and watch it there.

Tune in now!