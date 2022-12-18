 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunday Night Football: Giants vs. Commanders

By Alexis Chassen
After tying each other just weeks ago, the NFL flexed the Week 15 NFC East matchup between the New York Giants (7-5-1) and Washington Commanders (7-5-1) to Sunday Night Football.

The Giants lead the all-time series between these division opponents, 104-70-5, but prior to their tie two weeks ago, the Commanders had won two in a row against New York. The last time they faced off at FedEx Field, was in September 2021 and the Commanders won by just one point, 30-29.

If you’re looking for who to root for in the matchup, BLG explains in the Week 15 rooting guide:

NEW YORK GIANTS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: The Giants are the lesser team. It would be preferable to see them remain in the playoff picture with the Commanders closer to dropping out. Root for the Giants.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022

Location: FedEx Field | North Englewood, MD

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (NYG), 85 (WAS), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NYG), 225 (WAS)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Odds

The Commanders are favorites at home on Sunday night.

New York Giants: +4.5 (+185)

Washington Commanders: -4.5 (-215)

Over/under: 40.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Giants: www.BigBlueView.com

Commanders: www.HogsHaven.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!

