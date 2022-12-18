Eagles-Bears inactives

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears.

The following Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Reed Blankenship, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills, and Janarius Robinson.

Note that Dallas Goedert is out since the Eagles did not activate him from injured reserve prior to Saturday’s 4:00 PM Eastern deadline. The team is expecting to have Goedert back when they play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.

Blankenship was ruled out on Friday’s final injury report. The Eagles are playing this game with only two full-time safeties: Marcus Epps and K’Von Wallace. Backup nickel cornerback Josiah Scott is a third safety option. The Eagles decided not to temporarily elevate Anthony Harris from the practice squad for this matchup.

The other players are healthy scratches.

Brett Kern is set to make his Eagles debut after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad. He is the new punter with Arryn Siposs going on injured reserve. Kern is wearing No. 13.

Christian Elliss is active for the third time this year after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad yet again.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

S Reed Blankenship - Injury.

QB Ian Book - Third string quarterback.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth string running back.

OG Sua Opeta - Ninth offensive lineman.

OL Josh Sills - Tenth offensive lineman.

DE Janarius Robinson - Third defensive end.

Chicago Bears Inactive List

No surprises for the Bears.

Chase Claypool was ruled out on Friday’s injury report. Chicago’s receiving corps was already really bad with him and now it is even worse in his absence. N’Keal Harry is also out after being ruled questionable to play. The Bears are not working with much at WR.

Starting cornerback Kindle Vildor is active despite being ruled questionable to play.

WR Chase Claypool

WR N’Keal Harry

OT Larry Borom

TE Trevon Wesco

QB Tim Boyle

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

DB Justin Layne