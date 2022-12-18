NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 15 Games

Before the fifteenth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 15 games.

My overall record so far is 99-101-8. That’s slightly behind the BGN Community, which is 100-100-8.

Here are the latest suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly picks and previews of every game on The SB Nation NFL Show’s The Look Ahead podcast featuring me, RJ Ochoa, and Rob “Stats” Guerrera.

NFL WEEK 15 GAMES

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-8.5) at CHICAGO BEARS: The Eagles are averaging 41 points per game in their last three outings. And they didn’t even player their starters for the entirety of two out of those three matchups. Their offense has certainly shown no signs of slowing. So, why would it stop against a Bears defense that’s allowing 33.5 points per game over their last six showings? PICK: Eagles -8.5

DALLAS COWBOYS (-4) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: The Cowboys are probably going to bounce back after an embarrassing near-loss to Houston. But I’m not going to bet against Doug Pederson here. The former Eagles head coach typically has his teams playing their best ball late in the season. Don’t let Philly down, Dougie P. PICK: Jaguars +4

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-14.5) at HOUSTON TEXANS: The Chiefs are not very good at covering the spread but the Texans are sooooo bad and banged up. Last week’s near-win was not indicative of turning the corner as much as even a bad team can have a good day. But not good days, plural. PICK: Chiefs -14.5

DETROIT LIONS at NEW YORK JETS (-1.5): Zach Wilson is terrible. The Lions are surging. Give me the points all day because I like Detroit outright. PICK: Lions +1.5

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS (-2.5): I believe in the Panthers playing better recently more than I believe in Mitchell Trubisky. Carolina still has an NFC South crown to play for. PICK: Panthers -2.5

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-4): Perhaps Desmond Ridder gives the Falcons a spark but I’ll believe it when I see it. Atlanta is way too good at losing to earn the benefit of the doubt. PICK: Saints -4

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-2): The Patriots can’t beat good teams but they can beat bad ones. PICK: Patriots +2

ARIZONA CARDINALS at DENVER BRONCOS (-2): This is a disgusting matchup that I’d avoid betting on. But since I’m forcing myself to make a pick, I’ll lean with the points. PICK: Cardinals +2

CINCINNATI BENGALS (-3.5) at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Cincy is my Lock Of The Week for The SB Nation NFL Show this week. The Bengals are coming for the AFC North crown with Baltimore slipping. Joe Burrow is one of the most intimidating quarterbacks in the NFL right now. The Bucs are wholly uninspiring. PICK: Bengals -3.5

TENNESSEE TITANS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-3): The Titans are very injured and trending in a bad way. The Chargers are hard to trust but perhaps they’ve turned a corner after last week’s win against Miami. PICK: Chargers -3

NEW YORK GIANTS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (-4.5): The Commanders were also in consideration for my Lock Of The Week pick. I didn’t take them because I’m not 100% confident they’ll cover in a game with such huge stakes. But I do have complete confidence in them being the outright winners. So, I’ll give the points but I think it’ll be a close call. PICK: Commanders -4.5

LOS ANGELES RAMS at GREEN BAY PACKERS (-7): Never been a big Baker Mayfield guy but the Rams’ previous win may have sparked some life in this team. Green Bay doesn’t really have the defensive line to take advantage of the Rams’ weakness up front. PICK: Rams +7