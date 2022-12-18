Eagles vs. Bears Week 15 game preview and predictions

Nick Sirianni said trap games don’t exist in the NFL.

He is wrong. They absolutely do.

That being said, they happen far less frequently than those who regularly worry about them would likely admit. Just because a team enters a game as a heavy favorite against an inferior opponent on paper does NOT automatically make it a trap game.

The proper condition for a trap game is when a team is absolutely rolling and really smelling themselves and thinking they can merely show up and beat a bad team with ease. And typically right before a very big game that’s next up on the schedule.

So, it’s possible the Philadelphia Eagles are facing a trap game headed into Chicago. The conditions are mostly ripe for one.

The key component that could be missing, however, is the whole “thinking they can merely show up and beat a bad team with ease.”

I’m not so sure the Birds are wired that way. Jalen Hurts has been very intentional with his messaging about not overlooking this opponent. Sirianni has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to having the guys ready to play.

One must also consider just how indomitable the Eagles have looked recently. They hardly emerged victorious over the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants just because those teams beat themselves. Quite the opposite, really. The Eagles simply outclassed them.

And there’s every reason to believe they can do it again in Chicago. Even Bears writers do not see a matchup that really favors their team in this game.

The best chance at Chicago pulling off the upset is getting their run game going. Justin Fields’ legs pose the biggest threat. Jonathan Gannon better come prepared with a way to limit his damage and force Fields to have success with his arm. If the Bears beat the Eagles because Fields goes off for 350 passing yards with his lackluster receiving corps, well, that would be easier to live with than Fields being allowed to run at will.

The Eagles should be able to have their way on the offense. The Bears’ defense is downright bad. Chicago is especially weak in the trenches, which should be a huge mismatch in Philly’s favor. The Eagles’ offensive line should be able to open up holes and give Jalen Hurts a ton of time to throw. Not even the frigid temperatures should be able to stop the Eagles from having another offensive outing.

Perhaps this game ends up being closer than expected because the NFL is insane and very hard to predict. Who really saw the Minnesota Vikings falling down 33 to 0 on Saturday only to pull off the largest comeback in NFL history, for example?

But from what we do know, the Eagles should win. And I think they will to advance to 13-1 ahead of their Christmas Eve matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

My predictions:

Score prediction: 42 to 21, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Jalen Hurts scores three rushing touchdowns.

