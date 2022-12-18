Eagles prop bets for Week 15

Each week, Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, thephillygodfather.com.

Eagles game props

Jalen Hurts under passing yards 228.5

Anytime TD score Justin Fields -110

Quez Watkins under 25.5 Receiving yards

AJ Brown under 70.5 Receiving yards

What is the line telling you:

Cold, windy weather combined with a healthy Bears defensive backfield could numbers to drop. The Eagles are flying high after that blowout win against the Giants and could be looking ahead past the Bears here to the big division game against the Cowboys next week. Sharp money took the plus-10 on the home team with the Bears here. The Bears have a few healed up defensive backs who will be key to slowing down the Eagles passing game on a cold, windy day in Chicago. Cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor along with safety Jaquan Brisker are ready to roll for Chicago.

