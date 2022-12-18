The Philadelphia Eagles are back on the road in Week 15 to face the Chicago Bears in 26 degree temps and 14mph wind.

Last week’s game against the Giants was fun from start to finish, and there’s no reason the Eagles shouldn’t have success on Sunday against the 3-10 Bears. Still, Philly’s run defense will need to continue dominating like they have the past couple weeks, and make sure to keep Justin Fields from breaking free.

On offense, both A.J. Brown and Miles Sanders hit 1,000 yards last week, and DeVonta Smith is next in line with 775 yards to date. It’ll be fun to see how the offense gets going early in the game, and whether they try to get Smith more involved these next few games to hit that 1,000 yard mark.

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

