Eagles vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, odds and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) are back on the road in Week 15 and will face off against the Chicago Bears (3-10) on Sunday afternoon on FOX.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Friday and said that he doesn’t believe trap games exist in the NFL, although, on paper, this game against the Bears would certainly have that potential. Chicago may only be 3-10 on the season, but they’ve lost five game by fewer than seven points, and quarterback Justin Fields has a way of gashing defenses with his legs.

Still, Philadelphia’s run defense has been extremely efficient the past few weeks. holding Derrick Henry to just 30 yards on 11 carries in Week 13 and then Saquon Barkley to 29 yards on 9 carries in Week 14. They also did a great job of forcing Daniel Jones to stay in the pocket last week, and between Jones and Tyrod Taylor, the Eagles defense racked up seven total sacks — Brandon Graham had three sacks and seems to be just warming up.

The defensive line is heavily rotated and keeping those guys fresh, despite several of them being older veterans, is doing wonders for their production, especially this late in the season.

On offense, Jalen Hurts and Co. have proven that they can beat teams in any number of ways — on the ground, in the air, one hot-handed weapon, or with the ball evenly distributed throughout the depth chart. Rather than being concerned about what might happen on Sunday, it’s become exciting to see what the offensive scheme is going to look like from one week to the next.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, IL

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Referee: Brad Rogers (Eagles are 2-2 in 4 games as field judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 121 (PHI), 132 (CHI) | XM: 383 (PHI), 227 (CHI)

Online Streaming

Sling TV

TV Coverage Map

The areas in BLUE will get the Eagles vs. Bears game on FOX (via 506sports.com).

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

The Eagles are big favorites against the Bears in Week 15.

Philadelphia Eagles: -8.5 (-390)

Chicago Bears: +8.5 (+320)

Over/under: 48.5

History Lesson

The Bears actually lead the all-time series between these teams, 28-13-1, but the Eagles have won their four most recent meetings. They last faced off back in November 2019, when the Eagles won 22-14 at home. They haven’t played each other in Chicago since 2016, when the Eagles were able to secure a road win, 29-14.

