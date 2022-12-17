Dallas Goedert NOT activated for Eagles-Bears game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced multiple roster moves ahead of their Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears. An overview:

P Brett Kern and LB Christian Elliss were temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news (and non-news) on a player-by-player basis.

DALLAS GOEDERT NOT ACTIVATED

The Eagles opened Goedert’s 21-day practice window earlier this week. After missing four games due to a shoulder injury (caused by an obvious facemask penalty that inexplicably went uncalled), it seemed like Goedert was set to make his return but that won’t be the case. NFL insider Adam Schefter notes Goedert is on track to return in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles have clearly been able to have success without Goedert; the offense is averaging 35 points per game during his absence. They shouldn’t struggle to score against a Bears defense that ranks as one of the very worst in the NFL.

BRETT KERN

Kern is the Eagles’ new punter with Arryn Siposs going on injured reserve. Special teams coordinator Michael Clay confirmed that he’ll also be the holder for the placekicking operation (as opposed to Britain Covey, who filled in admirably last week).

There’s reason to believe Kern might actually be an upgrade on Siposs. Of course, the Eagles will hope not to have to use him.

CHRISTIAN ELLISS

After temporarily elevating Elliss for their previous two games, the Eagles are bumping up the special teams contributor/backup linebacker for a third straight time. Elliss has played well the past two weeks; he’s provided a boost to Clay’s unit. Elliss can no longer be elevated without being exposed to waivers for the rest of the regular season.

NO ELEVATION FOR ANTHONY HARRIS

The Eagles re-signed Harris, who started 14 games for them last year, to their practice squad earlier this week.

With Reed Blankenship out due to a knee injury and C.J. Gardner-Johnson still on injured reserve, there was thought that the Eagles might elevate Harris to have more safety depth.

Instead, the team is entering their Week 15 game with Marcus Epps, K’Von Wallace, and backup nickel cornerback Josiah Scott as their only three safety options. Epps and Wallace figure to be the starters with Scott seeing subpackages snaps.