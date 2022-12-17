NFL Draft prospects to watch: Saturday bowl games edition

Today is the first Saturday of Bowl season and there are quite a few very good teams to watch all afternoon. Despite some players sitting out and getting an early start on NFL Draft preparation, there is still plenty of future pro-talent out on every field. Here are some names to Watch

Fenway Bowl: 11 AM on ESPN

Ivan Pace Jr, Linebacker, Cincinnati: Ivan Pace was a do-it-all defender at Miami (OH) for three years before transferring to play for the Bearcats. In his one year starting for Cincinnati, Pace posted a 119 tackle, eight sack season where he also forced a fumble. Pace became the first unanimous All-American in Cincinnati history which is pretty incredible when you even consider the players that have starred there recently. Pace is an instinctive linebacker with great speed and fearlessness on the field. The Bearcats deployed him in a variety of ways and will do so again in their match-up against Louisville. Pace has a great shot to end his college career with a statement game.

Tyler Hudson, Wide Receiver, Louisville: Tyler Hudson was off dominating at Central Arkansas for three years before he made the FBS jump to Louisville. In his only season with the Cardinals, Hudson excelled as the top receiver on the team. Hudson’s speed and ball skills made him an asset all over the field. Expect him to see the ball often against a talented Cincinnati defense.

Las Vegas Bowl: 2:30 PM on ESPN

Rejzohn Wright, Cornerback, Oregon State: Oregon State has been a nice surprise this year and their defense is a big reason why. Rejzohn Wright is the leader in the Beaver backfield, using his size and physicality to match up well with receivers. Wright has been a solid, dependable cornerback all season and the Las Vegas Bowl against Florida will be a good test. While the Gators have many of their starters opting out, they still have SEC speed at the skill positions, giving Wright a nice showcase for his talents.

LA Bowl: 3:30 PM on ABC