What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Massacre at the Meadowlands

By Negadelphia Norm
/ new

WHAT’S GOING ON BLEEDING GREEN NATION?!

I was not aware that murders could be televised prior to last Sunday. Or maybe that is why they flexed the game in out of state markets... Regardless the Eagles stomped a proverbial mudhole in the Giants, proceeded to walk it dry, then repeated the process once again.

This may come as a shock to some, but Jalen Hurts once again put on an MVP caliber show. There is not another quarterback playing this season that I would rather have behind center for the Birds. 100% Stock up.

As a quick note about when to expect the What They’re Sayings; I typically try to get these out on Thursdays. Unfortunately (well, fortunately for me at least) my work has been a bit busy these last few weeks, delaying these until Saturday’s. To kind of settle on a preferred day I’m going to drop a poll at the end of this one to see when yous would like them posted.

Enough of that though it’s time for

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE EAGLES: 911 I’d like to report a murder Edition

Sanders Starts Things Off (7-0)

ON FOURTH DOWN THOUGH???! (14-0)

Epps Is A Bad Man/What Is Punting?

Yes. Yes they can. (21-L0L)

Not Great....

Giants Find The Endzone (21-7)

THE GIANT KILLER!!!

Jake Elliot and Covey Appreciation Post (24-7)

More Elliot & Covey. More Appreciation (27-7)

Giants Respond (27-14)

MVP (34-14)

BOOBIE GETS HIS SECOND!!! (41-RIP)

FFFUUUUUMMMMMBBBBLLLLLLEEEEEEEEE

GIANT KILLER TOUCHDOWN!!!!! (48-RIP)

There you have it ladies and gentleman. I apologize for the formatting issues, working on a new system and I’m still working out the issues. Onto the Chicago Bears Sunday where I am sure no one will mention the double doink. If for some reason we don’t have a WTS next week: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. GO BIRDS!

