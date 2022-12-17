Eagles rooting guide for Week 15 games

The fifteenth weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season is here! It’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 15 games.

This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning a first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft.

EAGLES GAME

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at CHICAGO BEARS: The Eagles can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC by beating the Bears on Sunday and then beating Dallas in Week 16.

NFC EAST

DALLAS COWBOYS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: If Doug Pederson can lead a Jags upset over the Cowboys, the Eagles can then afford lose in Dallas on Christmas Eve ... and still clinch the No. 1 seed by winning at least one of their last two games: vs. NOR and vs. NYG. Root for the Jaguars.

NEW YORK GIANTS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: The Giants are the lesser team. It would be preferable to see them remain in the playoff picture with the Commanders closer to dropping out. Root for the Giants.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

DETROIT LIONS at NEW YORK JETS: The Lions could be a dangerous team if they make the playoffs. The Eagles would probably rather see Seattle make the postseason over Detroit. Root for the Jets.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS: The Colts are currently at No. 7 in the draft order. The Eagles need the Colts to win to stay below the Saints pick owed to Philly. Root for the Colts.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: The Browns pick owed to Houston is currently at No. 12 in the draft order. The Eagles need the Browns to win to stay below the Saints pick owed to Philly. Root for the Browns.

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: The Falcons are currently at No. 10 in the draft order while the Saints are at No. 5. The Eagles need New Orleans to lose to continue to keep that Saints pick owed to Philly as favorable as possible. Root for the Falcons.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS: The Panthers are closer to moving ahead of the Saints pick owed to Philly in the draft order than the Steelers are. Root for the Panthers.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at HOUSTON TEXANS: If the Texans win out and the Saints lose out, Philly might be able to get the No. 1 pick! That’s not happening. But why not root for it anyway? Root for the Texans.

ARIZONA CARDINALS at DENVER BRONCOS: What a disgusting matchup. For the chance of the Saints pick owed to Philly being as favorable as possible, a Broncos win is preferable. A Cardinals win is a nice consolation prize to keep Arizona below the New Orleans slot. Root for the Broncos.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: The Raiders are currently at No. 8 in the draft order. The Eagles need the Raiders to win to stay below the Saints pick owed to Philly. Root for the Raiders.

TENNESSEE TITANS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Doesn’t really matter because it’s very unlikely to happen but, of these two teams, the Chargers are the bigger threat to move ahead of the Saints pick owed to Philly with Tennessee owning a division lead. Also, it would be fun to see Doug Pederson’s Jags overtake the Titans for the AFC South crown. Root for the Chargers.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: A Bucs win combined with a Saints loss OFFICIALLY eliminates New Orleans from playoff contention. Might as well snuff their hope and give them nothing left to play for. Root for the Buccaneers.

LOS ANGELES RAMS at GREEN BAY PACKERS: The Rams pick owed to Detroit is currently at No. 4, which is one spot ahead of where the Saints pick owed to Philly resides. The Eagles will be rooting for a Rams win. Root for a Rams win.

WHAT’S LEFT

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS: Which AFC team is the bigger threat if the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl, the Bills or the Chiefs? If you’re more concerned about Buffalo, then you’ll want them to lose here to hurt their chances at the No. 1 seed. If you’re more concerned about KC, you’ll want the Bills to win this game.