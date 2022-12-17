 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 15 Saturday Games

Fill your Saturday with some NFL action.

By Alexis Chassen
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

We’ve got a Saturday triple-header for Week 15, starting off with the Colts vs. Vikings, then the Ravens vs. Browns, and finally the Dolphins vs. Bills to cap things off. The Eagles already clinched their spot in the postseason, but they’re still eyeing a first round bye and home field advantage, and the Vikings game could help with that endeavor.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 15 Saturday games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Saturday, December 17

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Start time: 1:00 PM EST
Channel: NFL Network
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, Lindsay Czarniak, Tom Pelissero (field reporters)
Odds:

  • Colts: +3.5
  • Vikings: -3.5
  • O/U: 47.5
  • BLG pick: Vikings -3.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

This poll is closed

  • 18%
    Colts +3.5
    (5 votes)
  • 81%
    Vikings -3.5
    (22 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Start time: 4:30 PM EST
Channel: NFL Network
Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Stacey Dales, Steve Wyche (field reporters)
Odds:

  • Ravens: +2.5
  • Browns: -2.5
  • O/U: 38.5
  • BLG pick: Browns -2.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 57%
    Ravens +2.5
    (24 votes)
  • 42%
    Browns -2.5
    (18 votes)
42 votes total Vote Now

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS

Start time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: NFL Network
Announcers: Joe Davis, Kurt Warner, Melissa Stark (field reporter)
Odds:

  • Dolphins: +7
  • Bills: -7
  • O/U: 43.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 28%
    Dolphins +7
    (13 votes)
  • 71%
    Bills -7
    (33 votes)
46 votes total Vote Now

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 15 Saturday games here in the comment section.

