We’ve got a Saturday triple-header for Week 15, starting off with the Colts vs. Vikings, then the Ravens vs. Browns, and finally the Dolphins vs. Bills to cap things off. The Eagles already clinched their spot in the postseason, but they’re still eyeing a first round bye and home field advantage, and the Vikings game could help with that endeavor.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 15 Saturday games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Saturday, December 17

Start time: 1:00 PM EST

Channel: NFL Network

Announcers: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, Lindsay Czarniak, Tom Pelissero (field reporters)

Odds:

Colts: +3.5

Vikings: -3.5

O/U: 47.5

BLG pick: Vikings -3.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? This poll is closed 18% Colts +3.5 (5 votes)

81% Vikings -3.5 (22 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Start time: 4:30 PM EST

Channel: NFL Network

Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Stacey Dales, Steve Wyche (field reporters)

Odds:

Ravens: +2.5

Browns: -2.5

O/U: 38.5

BLG pick: Browns -2.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Ravens +2.5

Browns -2.5 vote view results 57% Ravens +2.5 (24 votes)

42% Browns -2.5 (18 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS

Start time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Davis, Kurt Warner, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Odds:

Dolphins: +7

Bills: -7

O/U: 43.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Dolphins +7

Bills -7 vote view results 28% Dolphins +7 (13 votes)

71% Bills -7 (33 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 15 Saturday games here in the comment section.