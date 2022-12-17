We’ve got a Saturday triple-header for Week 15, starting off with the Colts vs. Vikings, then the Ravens vs. Browns, and finally the Dolphins vs. Bills to cap things off. The Eagles already clinched their spot in the postseason, but they’re still eyeing a first round bye and home field advantage, and the Vikings game could help with that endeavor.
Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.
Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 15 Saturday games.
Online Streaming
Saturday, December 17
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Start time: 1:00 PM EST
Channel: NFL Network
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, Lindsay Czarniak, Tom Pelissero (field reporters)
Odds:
- Colts: +3.5
- Vikings: -3.5
- O/U: 47.5
- BLG pick: Vikings -3.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
This poll is closed
-
18%
Colts +3.5
-
81%
Vikings -3.5
BALTIMORE RAVENS at CLEVELAND BROWNS
Start time: 4:30 PM EST
Channel: NFL Network
Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Stacey Dales, Steve Wyche (field reporters)
Odds:
- Ravens: +2.5
- Browns: -2.5
- O/U: 38.5
- BLG pick: Browns -2.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
57%
Ravens +2.5
-
42%
Browns -2.5
MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS
Start time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: NFL Network
Announcers: Joe Davis, Kurt Warner, Melissa Stark (field reporter)
Odds:
- Dolphins: +7
- Bills: -7
- O/U: 43.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
28%
Dolphins +7
-
71%
Bills -7
Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 15 Saturday games here in the comment section.
