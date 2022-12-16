The biggest mismatch in Eagles vs. Bears works in Philly’s favor

The Eagles should be able to have their way with the (3-10) Bears this Sunday. Especially the Eagles’ offense against this awful Bears defense.

Let’s compare.

While the Eagles’ defense leads the league in sacks with 49, the Bears are dead last with just 16.

Don’t even get me started on their pass rush.

On BGN Radio Episode 296, Brandon Lee Gowton asked Jimmy Kempski if he knew who the Bears leading sacker is and to no surprise Jimmy Kempski had no clue.

I mean honestly, did you? Well, the answer is ... rookie safety Jaquan Brisker.

GOWTON: “Second on the team, Roquan Smith with 2.5 who doesn’t even play with them anymore and then it’s Jack Sanborn a linebacker, Trevis Gipson and Justin Jones who are all tied for two. This Eagles offensive line going against this Bears defensive line seems like a huge mismatch, this should be like give Jalen Hurts like 20 seconds to throw in the pocket and Jalen Hurts should have all day to throw and throw to whoever he wants to because someone is going to get open if you can protect for that long. They can not rush the passer. KEMPSKI: Jaquan Brisker being the highest sacker, that’s a good pull by you, that’s pretty funny that he’s their leading sacker as a safety and it’s not like it’s [someone like] Jamal Adams with like eight or nine sacks. He’s got three. Man, that’s not good.”

While Brisker is the only Bears player with three sacks, the Eagles already have five players with 6+ sacks this season. Needless to say, there’s no doubt that the Eagles will be able to spank this Bears team and I can’t wait to see it.

