Eagles-Bears Final Injury Report: Philly rules one player out, Chicago is banged up

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears.

The Birds ruled one player OUT: Reed Blankenship.

Blankenship missed practice this week while recovering from the knee injury he suffered in Week 14. Considering the Eagles didn’t place him on injured reserve, they seem to expect him to return in either Week 16 or Week 17.

Blankenship was only playing because C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a lacerated kidney in Week 12. With both of those guys out, the Eagles are down to their third-string starting option: K’Von Wallace.

Wallace has not played well this year; he is allowing a 154.2 passer rating when targeted. He was leapfrogged on the depth chart by Blankenship, an undrafted rookie free agent, for a reason.

On the bright side, the Bears don’t exactly have a prolific passing attack (more on that below). Chicago runs the ball more than any team. Wallace is better defending the run than he is in coverage.

The Eagles do have some non-Wallace options who could figure to see playing time, even if it’s just in a rotational capacity. Backup nickel cornerback Josiah Scott took second-team safety reps back in training camp so he has some experience there. 2021 starter Anthony Harris is back with the team after re-signing to the practice squad earlier this week. The Eagles will likely use one of their two temporary elevations on Harris in order to have him for game day.

In other injury news, no other player was listed with a game status. This includes Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson, who were less than 100% this week due to abdomen and back injuries, respectively.

Dallas Goedert is not listed on the Eagles’ final injury report since he’s not yet on the roster. But he it seems like he’s primed to be activated from IR ahead of 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday. Philly’s offense has hardly been totally lost without him but they’ll be glad to get him back.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

OUT

S Reed Blankenship (knee)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

DE Derek Barnett

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

TE Dallas Goedert (designated to return)

P Arryn Siposs

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

DE Robert Quinn

Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. CJGJ is recovering from a lacerated kidney and is eligible to return in Week 17 at the earliest. Goedert is eligible to return in Week 15 and it seems like there’s a good chance he’ll playing after his 21-day practice window was opened. Siposs will miss at least the rest of the regular season due to suffering an ankle injruy. Tuipulotu is out for the year due to the nature of his knee injury. Quinn is dealing with a knee injury and is eligible to return in Week 18 at the earliest.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

T/G Brett Toth

The Eagles have yet to activate Toth’s 21-day practice window.

CHICAGO BEARS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Bears have several key players on IR: lead running back Khalil Herbert, leading receiver Darnell Mooney, starting safety Eddie Jackson, and starting interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick.

In addition to missing those guys, the Bears will be without starting wide receiver Chase Claypool. And so they’re left with the following WR options:

Equanimeous St. Brown: 280 yards, 1 TD

Dante Pettis: 202 yards, 2 TD

N’Keal Harry: 93 yards, 1 TD

Byron Pringle: 57 yards, 1 TD

Velus Jones Jr.: 24 yards, 1 TD

On paper, these guys going up against the Eagles’ secondary is a huge mismatch in Philly’s favor.

The Bears ruled offensive lineman Larry Borom, who started earlier this year and has since provided depth, as doubtful to play.

The aforementioned N’Keal Harry is questionable to play despite being a full participant in practice all week. Ditto for starting cornerback Kindle Vildor.

OUT

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

TE Trevon Wesco (calf)

DOUBTFUL

OL Larry Borom (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

WR N’Keal Harry (back)

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

S Dane Cruikshank

OL Dakota Dozier

RB Khalil Herbert

S Eddie Jackson

OL Doug Kramer

WR Darnell Mooney

OL Lucas Patrick

QB Trevor Siemian