Duluth Trading Bowl NFL Draft Preview

With Bowl Season kicking off, plenty of NFL Draft prospects will be putting their talents on display one last time this postseason. Even with some of the stars sitting out non-playoff games, there are still NFL talents going out to compete.

Today’s big match up is between a ranked UTSA and ranked Troy team in the Trading Bowl. Here are some names to keep an eye on.

Game takes place today at 3 PM ET on ESPN.

Corey Mayfield Jr., Cornerback, UTSA: Corey Mayfield Jr. is a do-it-all cornerback and a feisty presence in the Roadrunner backfield. He has good awareness and ball skills to attack passes in zone coverage. Also, he is a scrappy defender who is unafraid to make big hits and come up against the run. Mayfield will have his hands full with a Troy passing game that features two very good wide receivers.

Zakhari Franklin, Wide Receiver, UTSA: Speaking of good wide receivers, UTSA has one of their own in Zakhari Franklin. The senior pass catcher is on his second straight thousand yard season and has scored 26 touchdowns in the last two seasons. He is athletic, a very solid route runner and has soft hands. UTSA and Frank Harris are happy to run the passing offense through Franklin and this afternoon should be no different.

Rajae’ Johnson, Wide Receiver, Troy: Rajae’ Johnson transferred from UAB last summer for a bigger role in the Troy offense. While Johnson took some time to adjust, he looks to be coming into his own recently. Over the last two games, the speedy wideout has caught seven passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns, averaging almost 34 yards a catch. Johnson is a talented receiver, and today’s game might be his final display before making the jump to go pro.