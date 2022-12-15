Eagles Injury Report: Bears looking very thin at wide receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears.

The team practiced on their indoor practice field due to rainy conditions. It was the first real practice of the week after holding a walkthrough on Wednesday.

One player DID NOT PARTICIPATE in practice: Reed Blankenship.

The undrafted rookie free agent safety is on track to miss this week’s game after getting hurt in Week 14. He might be able to return in the next week or two.

In the meantime, it could be K’Von Wallace who starts next to Marcus Epps. Anthony Harris could also see some playing time, if not outright start at the position.

Three players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION with more than just “rest” designations: Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, and Shaun Bradley.

Johnson was listed with “abdomen/rest” while Dickerson was listed with “rest/back.” Those offensive line starters are a bit banged up but they’ll be good to play on Sunday. It’s not like the Bears’ defensive line poses a huge threat to the Eagles’ offensive line considering the most sacks anyone on that unit has is ... two. Pretty bad.

Bradley might be able to return for this game after missing Week 14 with his hamstring injury. We’ll see if he’s upgraded to full go on Friday.

Two players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Quez Watkins and Kyron Johnson.

Watkins was upgraded from limited to full, which is good to see. His status isn’t in question.

Dallas Goedert is not listed on the injury report since he’s still on injured reserve. It looks like he’s on track to play this weekend, though. The Eagles have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday to activate him so that he can play at Soldier Field. They currently have an open roster spot for Goedert to fill.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Reed Blankenship (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring)

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OG Landon Dickerson (rest/back)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

OT Lane Johnson (abdomen/rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Kyron Johnson (shoulder)

WR Quez Watkins (shoulder)

CHICAGO BEARS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Justin Fields was upgraded to full go after missing Wednesday’s practice due to illness. He’ll play on Sunday.

Chase Claypool missed practice for the second day in a row. Not a great sign for his chances of playing this weekend. The Bears are weak at wide receiver, which is why they desperately decided to trade a second-round pick for Claypool. With Claypool potentially out and leading receiver Darnell Mooney on injured reserve, here are the Bears’ top remaining wide receivers this season:

Equanimeous St. Brown: 280 yards, 1 TD

Dante Pettis: 202 yards, 2 TD

N’Keal Harry: 93 yards, 1 TD

Byron Pringle: 57 yards, 1 TD

Velus Jones Jr.: 24 yards, 1 TD

Yikes!

For perspective, Zach Pascal has 144 yards and one touchdown this year as the Eagles’ fourth wide receiver.

David Montgomery was added to the report with an illness; he did not practice but should be able to play.

Right tackle Larry Borom was upgraded to limited after not practicing on Wednesday.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

RB David Montgomery (illness)

TE Trevon Wesco (calf)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OL Larry Borom (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion)

QB Justin Fields (illness)

CB Kyler Gordon (concussion)

WR N’Keal Harry (back)

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle)