 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 15 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Our Week 15 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 14, I’m still on top ... and now with a four-game lead over second place. The BGN Community is tied for fourth place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is unsurprisingly taking the Birds to beat the Chicago Bears. Hard to pick against the Eagles right now, especially against one of the very worst teams in the NFL.

BGN Community Week 14 record: 8-5

BGN Community record: 120-86-2

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 75%
    49ers
    (116 votes)
  • 24%
    Seahawks
    (38 votes)
154 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 15%
    Colts
    (23 votes)
  • 84%
    Vikings
    (128 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 60%
    Ravens
    (95 votes)
  • 39%
    Browns
    (63 votes)
158 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 12%
    Dolphins
    (19 votes)
  • 87%
    Bills
    (135 votes)
154 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 76%
    Falcons
    (115 votes)
  • 23%
    Saints
    (36 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 37%
    Cowboys
    (58 votes)
  • 62%
    Jaguars
    (97 votes)
155 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 79%
    Lions
    (121 votes)
  • 20%
    Jets
    (32 votes)
153 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 98%
    Chiefs
    (142 votes)
  • 1%
    Texans
    (2 votes)
144 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 98%
    Eagles
    (162 votes)
  • 1%
    Bears
    (3 votes)
165 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 33%
    Steelers
    (49 votes)
  • 66%
    Panthers
    (98 votes)
147 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 32%
    Cardinals
    (46 votes)
  • 67%
    Broncos
    (94 votes)
140 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 64%
    Patriots
    (90 votes)
  • 35%
    Raiders
    (50 votes)
140 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 93%
    Bengals
    (130 votes)
  • 6%
    Buccaneers
    (9 votes)
139 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 26%
    Titans
    (37 votes)
  • 73%
    Chargers
    (102 votes)
139 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 23%
    Giants
    (32 votes)
  • 76%
    Commanders
    (106 votes)
138 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 15?

view results
  • 20%
    Rams
    (27 votes)
  • 80%
    Packers
    (108 votes)
135 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation