NFL Week 15 Game Picks

Our Week 15 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 14, I’m still on top ... and now with a four-game lead over second place. The BGN Community is tied for fourth place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is unsurprisingly taking the Birds to beat the Chicago Bears. Hard to pick against the Eagles right now, especially against one of the very worst teams in the NFL.

BGN Community Week 14 record: 8-5

BGN Community record: 120-86-2

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? 49ers

Seahawks vote view results 75% 49ers (116 votes)

24% Seahawks (38 votes) 154 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? Colts

Vikings vote view results 15% Colts (23 votes)

84% Vikings (128 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? Ravens

Browns vote view results 60% Ravens (95 votes)

39% Browns (63 votes) 158 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? Dolphins

Bills vote view results 12% Dolphins (19 votes)

87% Bills (135 votes) 154 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? Falcons

Saints vote view results 76% Falcons (115 votes)

23% Saints (36 votes) 151 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? Cowboys

Jaguars vote view results 37% Cowboys (58 votes)

62% Jaguars (97 votes) 155 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? Lions

Jets vote view results 79% Lions (121 votes)

20% Jets (32 votes) 153 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? Chiefs

Texans vote view results 98% Chiefs (142 votes)

1% Texans (2 votes) 144 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? Eagles

Bears vote view results 98% Eagles (162 votes)

1% Bears (3 votes) 165 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? Steelers

Panthers vote view results 33% Steelers (49 votes)

66% Panthers (98 votes) 147 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? Cardinals

Broncos vote view results 32% Cardinals (46 votes)

67% Broncos (94 votes) 140 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? Patriots

Raiders vote view results 64% Patriots (90 votes)

35% Raiders (50 votes) 140 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? Bengals

Buccaneers vote view results 93% Bengals (130 votes)

6% Buccaneers (9 votes) 139 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? Titans

Chargers vote view results 26% Titans (37 votes)

73% Chargers (102 votes) 139 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 15? Giants

Commanders vote view results 23% Giants (32 votes)

76% Commanders (106 votes) 138 votes total Vote Now