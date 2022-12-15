NFL Week 15 Game Picks

Our Week 15 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 14, I’m still on top ... and now with a four-game lead over second place. The BGN Community is tied for fourth place.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is unsurprisingly taking the Birds to beat the Chicago Bears. Hard to pick against the Eagles right now, especially against one of the very worst teams in the NFL.
BGN Community Week 14 record: 8-5
BGN Community record: 120-86-2
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
75%
49ers
-
24%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
15%
Colts
-
84%
Vikings
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
60%
Ravens
-
39%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
12%
Dolphins
-
87%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
76%
Falcons
-
23%
Saints
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
37%
Cowboys
-
62%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
79%
Lions
-
20%
Jets
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
98%
Chiefs
-
1%
Texans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
98%
Eagles
-
1%
Bears
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
33%
Steelers
-
66%
Panthers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
32%
Cardinals
-
67%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
64%
Patriots
-
35%
Raiders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
93%
Bengals
-
6%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
26%
Titans
-
73%
Chargers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
23%
Giants
-
76%
Commanders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 15?
-
20%
Rams
-
80%
Packers
