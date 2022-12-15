Thursday Night Football: 49ers vs. Seahawks

Week 15 will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (7-6).
The Seahawks lead the all-time series between these teams, 29-18, and have won four of the five most recent meetings. The 49ers did get the most recent win earlier this season, with a a huge 27-7 victory at home in September. The last time they faced off in Seattle was last December, with the Seahawks winning 30-23.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Date: Thursday, December 15, 2022
Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (SF), 83 (SEA), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (SF), 225 (SEA)
Online Streaming
Odds
San Francisco 49ers: -3.5 (-170)
Seattle Seahawks: +3.5 (+145)
Over/Under: 43
BLG pick: Seahawks +3.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
This poll is closed
-
66%
Niners (-3.5)
-
33%
Seahawks (+3.5)
SB Nation Blogs
49ers: www.NinersNation.com
Seahawks: wwwFieldGulls.com
Open thread: discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.
Loading comments...