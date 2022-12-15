Thursday Night Football: 49ers vs. Seahawks

Week 15 will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (7-6).

The Seahawks lead the all-time series between these teams, 29-18, and have won four of the five most recent meetings. The 49ers did get the most recent win earlier this season, with a a huge 27-7 victory at home in September. The last time they faced off in Seattle was last December, with the Seahawks winning 30-23.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Date: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (SF), 83 (SEA), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (SF), 225 (SEA)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Prime Video

San Francisco 49ers: -3.5 (-170)

Seattle Seahawks: +3.5 (+145)

Over/Under: 43

BLG pick: Seahawks +3.5

SB Nation Blogs

49ers: www.NinersNation.com

Seahawks: wwwFieldGulls.com

