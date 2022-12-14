 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles live Q&A chat: Week 15 edition

Answering your questions!

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Let’s do a live Philadelphia Eagles chat today since it’s been way too long.

Drop your questions in the comments and I’ll do my best to answer!

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation