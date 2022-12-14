NFL Week 15 2022: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) are traveling to the Midwest for the second leg of a three-game road trip to play the Chicago Bears (3-10) at Soldier Field.

On paper, this looks like one of the more lopsided Week 15 matchups. The Bears are riding a six-game losing streak; their last win came on October 24. The Eagles, meanwhile, are flying high after blowing out their last two opponents with wins over the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.

But perhaps the Bears will pose a tougher challenge than some might expect. They’re well-rested coming off their bye. Justin Fields has the ability to make big plays with his legs. Three of their last four games have been decided by a field goal or less.

The Birds need to avoid looking ahead to a big Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys and focus on beating the Bears. Doing so will also them to enter their Christmas Eve matchup with a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Stay tuned to all of our Eagles-Bears coverage in one spot via this StoryStream.