Dallas Goedert update: Eagles activate 21-day practice window to return from IR

The Philadelphia Eagles activated Dallas Goedert’s 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve, according to an official team announcement on Wednesday morning.

This news was expected. Goedert is eligible to come off IR this week after missing the Eagles’ last four games.

Goedert originally suffered a shoulder injury while getting facemasked (without a penalty called) in the Eagles’ loss to the Washington Commanders. He was able to finish out that game but was placed on IR afterwards.

Speaking to reporters at the NovaCare Complex recently, Goedert said that he expected to be able to play in Week 15. Assuming there are no hiccups in practice this week, one would expect the Eagles to activate him prior to the 4:00 PM Eastern deadline on Saturday so that he can play this week. Note that the team has an open roster spot to work with after putting Arryn Siposs on IR.

Goedert was having a very strong season prior to getting hurt. Here’s how he ranked in various team categories at the time of getting hurt:

Targets: 3rd

Receptions: 3rd (one below A.J. Brown in 2nd place)

Receiving yards: 2nd

Receiving touchdowns: t-2nd

Big plays (20-plus yards): 2nd

First downs: t-1st

Goedert’s return means that the Eagles will have their ‘Big 3’ of him, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith back in place. It also means that Quez Watkins could go back to seeing more of a reduced role. Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra will go back to being TE2 and TE3, respectively, after seeing more looks than usual in Goedert’s absence.

It’s pretty nice for the Eagles to be getting back one of the best tight ends in the NFL a week after dropping 48 points without him. This offense truly has an embarrassment of riches.