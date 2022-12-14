Brandon Graham is NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season

For the second time this season, Brandon Graham is NFC Defensive Player of the Week. He previously won the award back in Week 3.

Graham’s most recent honor recognizes him for a strong showing during the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the New York Giants. Despite only playing 29 snaps, Graham notched three sacks and three tackles for loss. Talk about efficiency.

Graham’s success is even more impressive when one considers he’s thriving despite playing in his age 34 season while returning from an Achilles injury. He should really be getting more Comeback Player of the Year consideration.

With four regular season games left to go, Graham is 1.5 sacks shy of his first double-digit sack season. He’s long talked about wanting to finally hit that number. Hopefully he’s able to pull it off.

In addition to being recognized for his contributions on the field, Graham was named the Eagles’ nominee Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award last week. He’s an all-time Eagle who is incredibly easy to root for.

Some more highlights from the NFL’s press release: